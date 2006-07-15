1 season available

Hikaru no Go

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2006

Hikaru Shindo is like any sixth-grader in Japan: a pretty normal kid with a two-tone head of hair and a penchant for antics. His life completely chang...more

Hikaru Shindo is like any sixth-grader in Japan: a pretty normal kid with a two-tone head of hair and a penchant for antics. His life completely chang...more

1 season available (150 episodes)

1 season available

(150 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Eternal Rivals

Twelve-year old Hikaru Shindo finds a old Go board with an hidden surprise. Trapped inside is Fujiwara-no-Sai, the ghost of a ancient Go master…
Episode 1

(Sub) Eternal Rivals

Twelve-year old Hikaru Shindo finds a old Go board with an hidden surprise. Trapped inside is Fujiwara-no-Sai, the ghost of a ancient Go master…
Episode 2

(Dub) The Key Point

After defeating Go prodigy Akira Toya with the help of Sai, Hikaru starts to get a better understanding of the game through classes with a local Go tutor…
Episode 2

(Sub) The Key Point

After defeating Go prodigy Akira Toya with the help of Sai, Hikaru starts to get a better understanding of the game through classes with a local Go tutor…
Episode 3

(Dub) Akira Bares His Fangs

Going on instinct, Akira finds Hikaru at Children’s Go Tournament and demands to know about more about this Go-playing upstart…
Episode 3

(Sub) Akira Bares His Fangs

Going on instinct, Akira finds Hikaru at Children’s Go Tournament and demands to know about more about this Go-playing upstart.
Episode 4

(Dub) Kaga of the Shogi Club

Initially rebuffing Akari’s invitation to the Haze Junior High festival, Hikaru decides to attend only to be stood up. As he walks through the festival grounds, he spots a Go demonstration, much to the delight of Sai.
Episode 4

(Sub) Kaga of the Shogi Club

Initially rebuffing Akari’s invitation to the Haze Junior High festival, Hikaru decides to attend only to be stood up. As he walks through the festival grounds, he spots a Go demonstration, much to the delight of Sai.
Episode 5

(Dub) An Inkling of an Awakening

In a game of Go that could go either way, Kaga defeats Hikaru. But instead of making him jump into a freezing cold pool, Kaga recruits Hikaru to join he and Kimihiro to play in an upcoming Go tournament at rival Kaio Middle…
Episode 5

(Sub) An Inkling of an Awakening

In a game of Go that could go either way, Kaga defeats Hikaru. But instead of making him jump into a freezing cold pool, Kaga recruits Hikaru to join he and Kimihiro to play in an upcoming Go tournament at rival Kaio Middle…
Episode 6

(Dub) A Game of Beauty

As if the pressure of getting caught for playing in the Go tournament, Akira Toya is touring the grounds of Kaio Middle, a school with a powerful Go team…
Episode 6

(Sub) A Game of Beauty

As if the pressure of getting caught for playing in the Go tournament, Akira Toya is touring the grounds of Kaio Middle, a school with a powerful Go team…
Episode 7

(Dub) I'm Not Going to Play You

With the Go Tournament behind them, Hikaru is now an official student at Haze Middle school and is eager to start a Go team with Kimihiro. It’s just too bad that Kaga has quit to rejoin the Shogi Club…
Episode 7

(Sub) I'm Not Going to Play You

With the Go Tournament behind them, Hikaru is now an official student at Haze Middle school and is eager to start a Go team with Kimihiro. It’s just too bad that Kaga has quit to rejoin the Shogi Club…
Episode 8

(Dub) Rainy Day Strategy

Akira Toya’s presence on the Kaio Go Club has made him the most hated member of the team. Not only is he a Go master in the making, but he beats everyone who dares to face him…
Episode 8

(Sub) Rainy Day Strategy

Akira Toya’s presence on the Kaio Go Club has made him the most hated member of the team. Not only is he a Go master in the making, but he beats everyone who dares to face him…
Episode 9

(Dub) Eyesore

As the newest member of the Kaio Go Club, Akira must clean an old classroom to be used by the Girls’ Go Team. But as soon as he starts to clean and look through old books of Go Strategy, Kojima and Ito, two Kaio teammates, trick him into playing Go.
Episode 9

(Sub) Eyesore

As the newest member of the Kaio Go Club, Akira must clean an old classroom to be used by the Girls’ Go Team. But as soon as he starts to clean and look through old books of Go Strategy, Kojima and Ito, two Kaio teammates, trick him...
Episode 10

(Dub) The Third Player

Still looking for that elusive third player, Akari tells Hikaru and Kimihiro about Yuki Mitani, a fellow classmate who can play a mean game of go. The only problem is that he wants nothing to do with amateur tournaments…
Episode 10

(Sub) The Third Player

Still looking for that elusive third player, Akari tells Hikaru and Kimihiro about Yuki Mitani, a fellow classmate who can play a mean game of go. The only problem is that he wants nothing to do with amateur tournaments…
Episode 11

(Dub) A Very Despicable Act

Hikaru discovers Yuki secret to winning at Go…Cheating! When Hikaru returns to the Go Salon, it appears that the Shu, the Go Salon keeper, has brought in a ringer to stop Yuki and his hustling...
Episode 11

(Sub) A Very Despicable Act

Hikaru discovers Yuki secret to winning at Go…Cheating! When Hikaru returns to the Go Salon, it appears that the Shu, the Go Salon keeper, has brought in a ringer to stop Yuki and his hustling...
Episode 12

(Dub) No Cheating Allowed

In a token of thanks for defeating the ringer at the Go Salon, Yuki joins the Go Club and gives his word not to cheat. Over at Kaio Middle, Akira plots his next move in trying to face Hikaru once again...
Episode 12

(Sub) No Cheating Allowed

In a token of thanks for defeating the ringer at the Go Salon, Yuki joins the Go Club and gives his word not to cheat. Over at Kaio Middle, Akira plots his next move in trying to face Hikaru once again...
Episode 13

(Dub) A Personal Resolve

Now that Haze Middle can “officially” enter school tournaments, Hikaru, Yuki and Kimihiro are ready to win it all…
Episode 13

(Sub) A Personal Resolve

Now that Haze Middle can “officially” enter school tournaments, Hikaru, Yuki and Kimihiro are ready to win it all…
Episode 14

(Dub) The Third Match

It’s Kaio Middle School versus Haze Middle School. Yuki faces off against Kaio’s captain, the arrogant Kishimoto while Hikaru takes on Akira for the third time…
Episode 14

(Sub) The Third Match

It’s Kaio Middle School versus Haze Middle School. Yuki faces off against Kaio’s captain, the arrogant Kishimoto while Hikaru takes on Akira for the third time…
Episode 15

(Dub) The Ghost in the Net

With summertime around the corner, Hikaru and Akira find themselves traveling new paths on their journeys. Akira gives up the Kaio Go Club and decides to take the Pro Exam while Hikaru introduced to the world of Internet Go…
Episode 15

(Sub) The Ghost in the Net

With summertime around the corner, Hikaru and Akira find themselves traveling new paths on their journeys. Akira gives up the Kaio Go Club and decides to take the Pro Exam while Hikaru introduced to the world of Internet Go…
Episode 16

(Dub) Who Is Sai?

Between Hikaru’s novice computer skills and Sai’s strength at playing Go, they become the most unbeatable player in the world of Internet Go…
Episode 16

(Sub) Who Is Sai?

Between Hikaru’s novice computer skills and Sai’s strength at playing Go, they become the most unbeatable player in the world of Internet Go…
Episode 17

(Dub) Déjà Vu

At the World Amateur Championship, the air is abuzz with interest in Sai whom some of the participants have played online at one time or another…
Episode 17

(Sub) The Match of Revelation

At the World Amateur Championship, the air is abuzz with interest in Sai whom some of the participants have played online at one time or another...
Episode 18

(Dub) Akira vs. Sai

Eager to take on Sai, Akira doesn’t even bother to show up for his first pro exam match. But Sai defeats him, leaving Akira to wonder if it’s Hikaru on the other side of the board…
Episode 18

(Sub) Akira Vs. Sai

Eager to take on Sai, Akira doesn’t even bother to show up for his first pro exam match. But Sai defeats him, leaving Akira to wonder if it’s Hikaru on the other side of the board…
Episode 19

(Dub) Hikaru's True Strength

Summer’s winding down and thanks to all his internet playing with Sai, his game has gotten stronger…
Episode 19

(Sub) Hikaru's True Strength

Summer’s winding down and thanks to all his internet playing with Sai, his game has gotten stronger…
Episode 20

(Dub) The Road to Turning Pro

After a chance meeting in a bookstore, Kishimoto, the captain of the Kaio Go Club, takes Hikaru to a Go Salon to see what kind of player he truly is...
Episode 20

(Sub) The Road to Turning Pro

After a chance meeting in a bookstore, Kishimoto, the captain of the Kaio Go Club, takes Hikaru to a Go Salon to see what kind of player he truly is...
Episode 21

(Dub) The Haze Middle School Go Club

Hikaru returns to the Go club to announce his intentions on becoming an Insei, which angers Yuki Mitani and disappoints the rest of the Haze Middle Go Club…
Episode 21

(Sub) The Haze Middle School Go Club

Hikaru returns to the Go club to announce his intentions on becoming an Insei, which angers Yuki Mitani and disappoints the rest of the Haze Middle Go Club…
Episode 22

(Dub) The Insei Test

Even with his new-found love for the game of Go, Hikaru finds it nearly impossible to sit comfortably, let alone beat his opponent during the test…
Episode 22

(Sub) The Insei Test

Even with his new-found love for the game of Go, Hikaru finds it nearly impossible to sit comfortably, let alone beat his opponent during the test…
Episode 23

(Dub) The Championship Room

Now that he’s an insei, Hikaru’s finding that winning is hard to come by. Starting off with six straight losses, Hikaru’s at the bottom of the B-league with little hope in sight…
Episode 23

(Sub) The Championship Room

Now that he’s an insei, Hikaru’s finding that winning is hard to come by. Starting off with six straight losses, Hikaru’s at the bottom of the B-league with little hope in sight…
Episode 24

(Dub) Akira vs. the Oza

As the Shinshodan Series starts up, the Oza is taken aback by Akira’s seemingly easy rise to the pros. Instead of playing a simple exhibition match against the young prodigy, he’s going to challenge Akira with everything he’s got…
Episode 24

(Sub) Akira Vs. The Oza

As the Shinshodan Series starts up, the Oza is taken aback by Akira’s seemingly easy rise to the pros. Instead of playing a simple exhibition match against the young prodigy, he’s going to challenge Akira with everything he’s got…
Episode 25

(Dub) Fear and Impatience

Waya invites Hikaru to a study session with his teacher, Morishita-sensei. Hikaru learns about the Young Lions Tournament, where only the top 16 Insei in the A-league get to compete against newly crowned pros…
Episode 25

(Sub) Fear and Impatience

Waya invites Hikaru to a study session with his teacher, Morishita-sensei. Hikaru learns about the Young Lions Tournament, where only the top 16 Insei in the A-league get to compete against newly crowned pros…
Episode 26

(Dub) Welcome to the a-League!

It hasn’t been easy, but Hikaru’s moved up the ranks and out of the B-league. Now he’s taking on a tougher group of opponents, including the mistake-prone Fuku, Waya’s toughest opponent.
Episode 26

(Sub) Welcome to the A-League!

It hasn’t been easy, but Hikaru’s moved up the ranks and out of the B-league. Now he’s taking on a tougher group of opponents, including the mistake-prone Fuku, Waya’s toughest opponent.
Episode 27

(Dub) A Place to Return

Feeling a bit nostalgic, Hikaru comes back to visit to Haze Middle Go Club, where things have gone from bad to worse. Since Yuki quit, the club cannot participate in school tournaments…
Episode 27

(Sub) A Place to Return

Feeling a bit nostalgic, Hikaru comes back to visit to Haze Middle Go Club, where things have gone from bad to worse. Since Yuki quit, the club cannot participate in school tournaments.
Episode 28

(Sub) The Young Lions Tournament

It’s time for the Young Lions Tournament, where 16 newly crowned pros take on the Top 16 Insei in the A-League.
Episode 28

(Dub) The Young Lions Tournament

It’s time for the Young Lions Tournament, where 16 newly crowned pros take on the Top 16 Insei in the A-League…
Episode 29

(Sub) Kuwabara Hon'inbo

As the Young Lions Tournament winds down, Hikaru loses his match to Murakami 2 –Dan. Anxious to know about how the entire match progressed, Akira presses Ogata Sensei, one of the spectators at the tournament, for answers.
Episode 29

(Dub) Kuwabara Hon'inbo

As the Young Lions Tournament winds down, Hikaru loses his match to Murakami 2 –Dan. Anxious to know about how the entire match progressed, Akira presses Ogata Sensei, one of the spectators at the tournament, for answers…
Episode 30

(Dub) Ogata vs. the Hon'inbo

In the lobby of the Go Association building, Kadowaki, a top College player, is looking to brush up on his game before taking the Pro Exam. Enter Hikaru, who with Sai’s help, teaches this amateur how the game of Go is truly played…
Episode 30

(Sub) Ogata Vs. the Hon'inbo

In the lobby of the Go Association building, Kadowaki, a top College player, is looking to brush up on his game before taking the Pro Exam. Enter Hikaru, who with Sai’s help, teaches this amateur how the game of Go is truly played…
Episode 31

(Dub) The Awful Opponent

The Prelims for the Pro Exams are about to start! Hikaru starts off on an unlucky streak when he draws Tsubaki, a loud and overbearing biker who uses his time to think about his moves…on the back of his motorcycle…
Episode 31

(Sub) The Awful Opponent

The Prelims for the Pro Exams are about to start! Hikaru starts off on an unlucky streak when he draws Tsubaki, a loud and overbearing biker who uses his time to think about his moves…on the back of his motorcycle…
Episode 32

(Dub) The Last Day of the Prelims

After losing two games in a row, Hikaru’s self-confidence is shaken…
Episode 32

(Sub) The Last Day of the Prelims

After losing two games in a row, Hikaru’s self-confidence is shaken…
Episode 33

(Dub) We're a Team!

In the hopes of helping Hikaru get over his fear of playing adults, Waya and Isumi take him to a Go Salon to take on opponents of a more mature nature…
Episode 33

(Sub) We're a Team!

In the hopes of helping Hikaru get over his fear of playing adults, Waya and Isumi take him to a Go Salon to take on opponents of a more mature nature…
Episode 34

(Dub) No Winning Allowed!

At a local festival Akira is asked to play 4 players simultaneously including Kurimoto, a boorish and rude city councilman. To make matter worse, he’s been asked by the festival organizers to let Kurimoto win…
Episode 34

(Sub) No Winning Allowed!

At a local festival Akira is asked to play 4 players simultaneously including Kurimoto, a boorish and rude city councilman. To make matter worse, he’s been asked by the festival organizers to let Kurimoto win…
Episode 35

(Dub) Only One Can Win

On the recommedation of a fellow Go player, Hikaru, Waya and Isumi try out a new Go Salon that’s different from the rest…
Episode 35

(Sub) Only One Can Win

On the recommedation of a fellow Go player, Hikaru, Waya and Isumi try out a new Go Salon that’s different from the rest…
Episode 36

(Dub) My Name Is…

After a contemptuous and intense battle, Hikaru triumphs over Su-yong, leaving his Korean opponent more determined than ever to take on Hikaru once again…
Episode 36

(Sub) My Name Is…

After a contemptuous and intense battle, Hikaru triumphs over Su-yong, leaving his Korean opponent more determined than ever to take on Hikaru once again…
Episode 37

(Sub) The Pro Exam Begins

It’s time for the Pro Exam and Hikaru’s starting off with six straight wins in a row. Can he keep his winning streak going or will his fellow insei knock him off his undefeated pedestal...?
Episode 37

(Dub) The Pro Exam Begins

It’s time for the Pro Exam and Hikaru’s starting off with six straight wins in a row. Can he keep his winning streak going or will his fellow insei knock him off his undefeated pedestal...?
Episode 38

(Dub) The Challengers

As the Pro Exam continues, Hikaru learns from his fellow opponents that the road to turning pro isn’t as easy as it appears to be.
(Sub) The Challengers
Episode 38

(Sub) The Challengers

As the Pro Exam continues, Hikaru learns from his fellow opponents that the road to turning pro isn’t as easy as it appears to be.
Episode 39

(Dub) An Ill-Fated Moment

Ready to take on an undefeated Isumi, Hikaru knows he’s in for a tough match…
Episode 39

(Sub) An Ill-Fated Moment

Ready to take on an undefeated Isumi, Hikaru knows he’s in for a tough match…
Episode 40

(Dub) Where Are the Victories?

With the pressure mounting, Isumi makes a wrong move forcing him to resign and forfeit the match…
(Sub) Where Are the Victories?
Episode 40

(Sub) Where Are the Victories?

With the pressure mounting, Isumi makes a wrong move forcing him to resign and forfeit the match…
Episode 41

(Dub) Three Weeks Isn't Enough!

Determined to get his game back on track, Isumi takes on Ochi with a vengeance. But Ochi is more concerned with his final opponent: Hikaru.
(Sub) Three Weeks Isn't Enough!
Episode 41

(Sub) Three Weeks Isn't Enough!

Determined to get his game back on track, Isumi takes on Ochi with a vengeance. But Ochi is more concerned with his final opponent: Hikaru.
(Sub) The First to Pass
Episode 42

(Sub) The First to Pass

Now that the Pro Exam is winding down, the stronger players are beginning to distinguish themselves from the weaker ones…
Episode 42

(Dub) The First to Pass

Now that the Pro Exam is winding down, the stronger players are beginning to distinguish themselves from the weaker ones…
Episode 43

(Dub) Hikaru vs. Waya

Now that Ochi has passed the Pro Exam, there are only two spots remaining. With only two games left in the exam, Hikaru faces off against Waya…
(Sub) Hikaru Vs. Waya
Episode 43

(Sub) Hikaru Vs. Waya

Now that Ochi has passed the Pro Exam, there are only two spots remaining. With only two games left in the exam, Hikaru faces off against Waya…
Episode 44

(Dub) Comeback from the Brink

As Hikaru takes on Waya to advance towards the pros, Waya notices that his opponent’s game bears a interesting resemblance to Sai…
(Sub) Comeback from the Brink
Episode 44

(Sub) Comeback from the Brink

As Hikaru takes on Waya to advance towards the pros, Waya notices that his opponent’s game bears a interesting resemblance to Sai…
Episode 45

(Dub) Hikaru vs. Ochi

Gearing up for the match, Ochi reveals to Hikaru that he has been studying with Akira Toya in the hopes of learning how to beat him in the pro exam…
(Sub) Hikaru Vs. Ochi
Episode 45

(Sub) Hikaru Vs. Ochi

Gearing up for the match, Ochi reveals to Hikaru that he has been studying with Akira Toya in the hopes of learning how to beat him in the pro exam…
Episode 46

(Dub) The Final Day of the Pro Exam

It’s down to the wire as to who will make it into the world of the pros. Will Hikaru upset Ochi, the newly crowned pro, or will Isumi sneak by with his four losses...?
(Sub) The Final Day of the Pro Exam
Episode 46

(Sub) The Final Day of the Pro Exam

It’s down to the wire as to who will make it into the world of the pros. Will Hikaru upset Ochi, the newly crowned pro, or will Isumi sneak by with his four losses...?
Episode 47

(Dub) Into the World of the Pros

Now that Hikaru’s gone pro, he can’t wait to play all the top pros, including Akira Toya and his father, Toya Meijin…
(Sub) Into the World of the Pros
Episode 47

(Sub) Into the World of the Pros

Now that Hikaru’s gone pro, he can’t wait to play all the top pros, including Akira Toya and his father, Toya Meijin…
Episode 48

(Dub) Sai vs. Meijin

The ever-busy Toya Meijin has finally decided to participate in the Shinshodan Series on one condition: his opponent must be Hikaru Shindo…
(Sub) Sai Vs. Meijin
Episode 48

(Sub) Sai Vs. Meijin

The ever-busy Toya Meijin has finally decided to participate in the Shinshodan Series on one condition: his opponent must be Hikaru Shindo…
Episode 49

(Dub) A Game of Desperate Measures

From newly-turned pros Ochi and Waya to Go-playing veterans Ogata and Kuwabaru Hon’inbo, everyone’s got their eye on this match between Hikaru and Toya Meijin…
Episode 49

(Sub) A Game of Desperate Measures

From newly-turned pros Ochi and Waya to Go-playing veterans Ogata and Kuwabaru Hon’inbo, everyone’s got their eye on this match between Hikaru and Toya Meijin…
Episode 50

(Dub) Fujiwara-no-Sai

In order to better understand why the spirits of Go have kept his soul on the planet, Sai reflects upon his life during the Heian Period as well as when he met Hikaru and faced Akira Toya.
Episode 50

(Sub) Fujiwara-no-Sai

In order to better understand why the spirits of Go have kept his soul on the planet, Sai reflects upon his life during the Heian Period as well as when he met Hikaru and faced Akira Toya.
Episode 51

(Dub) Kurata 6-Dan

Feeling the need to cheer up a depressed Sai, Hikaru takes him to an Amateur Go Festival, where they expose a local merchant selling counterfeit Go merchandise and meet Atsushi Kurata.
Episode 51

(Sub) Kurata 6-Dan

Feeling the need to cheer up a depressed Sai, Hikaru takes him to an Amateur Go Festival, where they expose a local merchant selling counterfeit Go merchandise and meet Atsushi Kurata...
Episode 52

(Dub) Hikaru vs. Akira

All dressed up to receive his 1-dan certificate, Hikaru learns about the Oteai, a series of games that determine a player’s ranking as well as who his first opponent will be…
Episode 52

(Sub) Hikaru Vs. Akira

All dressed up to receive his 1-dan certificate, Hikaru learns about the Oteai, a series of games that determine a player’s ranking as well as who his first opponent will be.
Episode 53

(Dub) The Acknowledgment of Sai

Toya Meijin falls victim to a heart attack and is rushed to the hospital. Hikaru goes to visit him and discovers that he’s supplementing his recuperation by playing Go on the internet…
Episode 53

(Sub) The Acknowledgment of Sai

Toya Meijin falls victim to a heart attack and is rushed to the hospital. Hikaru goes to visit him and discovers that he’s supplementing his recuperation by playing Go on the internet…
Episode 54

(Dub) The Excitement Mounts

Now that Toya Meijin is playing Internet Go, the world is abuzz with excitements, watching a professional champion play online…
Episode 54

(Sub) The Excitement Mounts

Now that Toya Meijin is playing Internet Go, the world is abuzz with excitements, watching a professional champion play online…
Episode 55

(Sub) Sai Vs. Koyo Toya

The wait is over! Sai and Toya Meijin face off in a match that has the entire world glued to their computer screens. Who will triumph and discover the Divine Move?
Episode 55

(Dub) Sai vs. Koyo Toya

The wait is over! Sai and Toya Meijin face off in a match that has the entire world glued to their computer screens. Who will triumph and discover the Divine Move?
Episode 56

(Dub) After a Millennium Comes the Answer

With the Sai finally facing Toya Meijin, the entire world of Go sit on the edge of their seat. Who will triumph in this battle of epic proportions?
Episode 56

(Sub) After a Millennium Comes the Answer

With the Sai finally facing Toya Meijin, the entire world of Go sit on the edge of their seat. Who will triumph in this battle of epic proportions?
Episode 57

(Sub) Let Me Play Sai!

Now that the match has ended, Hikaru tries to talk Toya Meijin out of his fateful decision.
Episode 57

(Dub) Let Me Play Sai!

Now that the match has ended, Hikaru tries to talk Toya Meijin out of his fateful decision…
Episode 58

(Sub) One-Color Go

After running into Kurata 6-Dan at Ramen Shop, Hikaru challenges him to game of Go…
Episode 58

(Dub) One-Color Go

After running into Kurata 6-Dan at the Ramen Shop, Hikaru challenges him to game of Go…
Episode 59

(Dub) Koyo Toya Retires!

Fullfilling his promise to Hikaru, Koyo Toya resigns from playing Go professionally, sending shockwaves throughout the world.
Episode 59

(Sub) Koyo Toya Retires!

Fullfilling his promise to Hikaru, Koyo Toya resigns from playing Go professionally, sending shockwaves throughout the world.
Episode 60

(Dub) Farewell Hikaru

Hikaru gets invited to a Go seminar and gets an unavoidable request from Ogata to play Sai, who senses that his time with Hikaru is rapidly coming to an end.
Episode 60

(Sub) Farewell Hikaru

Hikaru gets invited to a Go seminar and gets an unavoidable request from Ogata to play Sai...
Episode 61

Is Sai Really Gone?

The time has come for Sai to leave has come, leaving Hikaru angry and frustrated. He goes back to his Grandfather’s attic and discovers that the Blood-stained Go board, where Sai’s spirit once resided, is now clean…
Episode 61

(Dub) Is Sai Really Gone?

The time has come for Sai to leave has come, leaving Hikaru angry and frustrated.
Episode 62

(Dub) Hiroshima’s Strongest Player

While in Innoshima, Mr. Kawai stumbles into a Go Salon where, as a result of a misunderstanding, he finds himself owing a lot of money to Shuhei, a formidable Go player who is enormous both in size and talent.
Episode 62

Hiroshima’s Strongest Player

While in Innoshima, Mr. Kawai stumbles into a Go Salon where, as a result of a misunderstanding, he finds himself owing a lot of money to Shuhei, a formidable Go player who is enormous both in size and talent.
Episode 63

I Won’t Ever Play Again!

Hikaru goes through old game records to find past matches with the great Hon’inbo Shusaku…
Episode 63

(Dub) I Won’t Ever Play Again!

Hikaru goes through old game records to find past matches with the great Hon’inbo Shusaku…
Episode 64

Keicho Flower Bowls

In this bonus flashback episode, Hikaru and Sai encounter an antiques dealer who sells counterfeit heirlooms he claims are from the distant past…
Episode 64

(Dub) Keicho Flower Bowls

In this bonus flashback episode, Hikaru and Sai encounter an antiques dealer who sells counterfeit heirlooms he claims are from the distant past…
Episode 65

Isumi No Go

In order to rediscover his game, Isumi goes to China where he meets a young, impulsive player who bares a striking resemblance to a friend and fellow former Insei...
Episode 65

(Dub) Isumi No Go

In order to rediscover his game, Isumi goes to China where he meets a young, impulsive player who bares a striking resemblance to a friend and fellow former insei.
Episode 66

Fateful Encounter

Back before Hikaru Shindo met Akira Toya, a young Children’s Go champion pays Akira a visit to the Go Salon in order to challenge him.
Episode 66

(Dub) Fateful Encounter

Back before Hikaru Shindo met Akira Toya, a young Children’s Go champion pays Akira a visit to the Go Salon in order to challenge him.
Episode 67

(Dub) Isumi’s Test

Still in China, Isumi decides to stay and to improve his game and boost his confidence. With the help of his new friend Yang Hai, he challenges the bratty Le Ping to a rematch…
Episode 67

Isumi’s Test

Still in China, Isumi decides to stay and to improve his game and boost his confidence. With the help of his new friend Yang Hai, he challenges the bratty Le Ping to a rematch…
Episode 68

(Dub) Losing by Default

With Hikaru giving up on Go, everyone is worried, including his mother, who vents her concerns to his teacher.
Episode 68

Losing by Default

With Hikaru giving up on Go, everyone is worried, including his mother, who vents her concerns to his teacher.
Episode 69

A Determined Visitor

Isumi returns to Japan a stronger and more focused player. He soons discovers what everyone else already knows: Hikaru Shindo is losing his games by default…
Episode 69

(Dub) A Determined Visitor

Isumi returns to Japan a stronger and more focused player. He soons discovers what everyone else already knows: Hikaru Shindo is losing his games by default…
Episode 70

Sai Was Here…

Isumi finally tracks down Hikaru and pleads with him to play one game with him. Hikaru, fearful that if he plays Sai will not return, reluctantly agrees…
Episode 70

(Dub) Sai Was Here…

Isumi finally tracks down Hikaru and pleads with him to play one game with him. Hikaru, fearful that if he plays Sai will not return, reluctantly agrees…
Episode 71

(Dub) Making a Comeback

Hikaru’s back to his old self and ready to move up the rankings of professional Go. First up is Murakami, a pro who previously defeated Hikaru in the Young Lions Tournament.
Making a Comeback
Episode 71

Making a Comeback

Hikaru’s back to his old self and ready to move up the rankings of professional Go. First up is Murakami, a pro who previously defeated Hikaru in the Young Lions Tournament.
Episode 72

(Dub) The Race Is On

Now that Hikaru’s playing again, he’s drawn the attention of Go Players throughout Tokyo, as well as the readers and writers of Go Weekly.
The Race Is On
Episode 72

The Race Is On

Now that Hikaru’s playing again, he’s drawn the attention of Go Players throughout Tokyo, as well as the readers and writers of Go Weekly.
Episode 73

(Dub) Shindo vs. Toya

The match-ups for the Meijin Qualifiers is out and it’s Hikaru vs. Akira in the first round.
Shindo Vs. Toya
Episode 73

Shindo Vs. Toya

The match-ups for the Meijin Qualifiers is out and it’s Hikaru vs. Akira in the first round.
Episode 74

(Dub) The Power Within

The match everyone has been waiting for has finally begun! With every move, the game builds with a fevered intensity.
The Power Within
Episode 74

The Power Within

The match everyone has been waiting for has finally begun! With every move, the game builds with a fevered intensity.
Episode 75

(Dub) A Nostalgic Smile

As they break for lunch, Akira confronts Hikaru on the fact that he has discovered that Sai is within him. After the game, Hikaru goes home and goes to sleep…
A Nostalgic Smile
Episode 75

A Nostalgic Smile

As they break for lunch, Akira confronts Hikaru on the fact that he has discovered that Sai is within him. After the game, Hikaru goes home and goes to sleep…

