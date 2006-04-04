3 seasons available (150 episodes)

GINTAMAGINTAMA

Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He and his gang, however, are also among the very few who have not forgotten the morale of a swordsman. Wherever they go, all they do is to create troubles.  Troubles that they of course try to solve, but in reality…more

Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no...More

Starring: Tomokazu SugitaRie KugimiyaDaisuke Sakaguchi

TV14Science FictionActionComedyAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2006
  • hd

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About this Show

GINTAMA

Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He and his gang, however, are also among the very few who have not forgotten the morale of a swordsman. Wherever they go, all they do is to create troubles.  Troubles that they of course try to solve, but in reality…

Starring: Tomokazu SugitaRie KugimiyaDaisuke SakaguchiMikako TakahashiSusumu Chiba

TV14Science FictionActionComedyAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2006
  • hd

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