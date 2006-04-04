Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He and his gang, however, are also among the very few who have not forgotten the morale of a swordsman. Wherever they go, all they do is to create troubles. Troubles that they of course try to solve, but in reality…more
Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no...More
Starring: Tomokazu SugitaRie KugimiyaDaisuke Sakaguchi
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Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He and his gang, however, are also among the very few who have not forgotten the morale of a swordsman. Wherever they go, all they do is to create troubles. Troubles that they of course try to solve, but in reality…
Starring: Tomokazu SugitaRie KugimiyaDaisuke SakaguchiMikako TakahashiSusumu Chiba
About this Show
GINTAMA
Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He and his gang, however, are also among the very few who have not forgotten the morale of a swordsman. Wherever they go, all they do is to create troubles. Troubles that they of course try to solve, but in reality…
Starring: Tomokazu SugitaRie KugimiyaDaisuke SakaguchiMikako TakahashiSusumu Chiba