1 season available

GINTAMA

TV14 • Action, Science Fiction, Animation, Anime, Comedy, Adventure, International • TV Series • 2006

Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He an...more

Gintama is a story of a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who’s ready to take any job to survive. He an...more

Start watching GINTAMA

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (98 episodes)

1 season available

(98 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Guys! Have You Got Balls? (Part 1)

In the City of Edo, a samurai named Gintoki runs the Odd Jobs business with Shinpachi and Kagura. A client named Kato comes asking to make him stronger to restore what he lost. Meanwhile, Kariya and his men were plotting to take over Edo city.
Episode 1

(Sub) Guys! Have You Got Balls? (Part 1)

In the City of Edo, a samurai named Gintoki runs the Odd Jobs business with Shinpachi and Kagura. A client named Kato comes asking to make him stronger to restore what he lost. Meanwhile, Kariya and his men were plotting to take over Edo city.
Episode 2

(Dub) Guys! Have You Got Balls? (Part 2)

Gintoki's client Kato could not keep up with the training to be strong and left. Gintoki persuades Kato that he cannot escape from what he truly wish to forget. Gintoki decides to help Kato regain his treasure, and sets off to meet the enemy.
Episode 2

(Sub) Guys! Have You Got Balls? (Part 2)

Gintoki's client Kato could not keep up with the training to be strong and left. Gintoki persuades Kato that he cannot escape from what he truly wish to forget. Gintoki decides to help Kato regain his treasure, and sets off to meet the enemy.
Episode 3

(Dub) Nobody With a Mop-Top Can Be That Bad

The arrival of the Amanto aliens has forced samurais to throw away their swords. Shinpachi works hard to protect the dojo his father had left. When Shinpachi gets in trouble, Gintoki comes to save him. Shinpachi sees a true samurai spirit in his eyes.
Episode 3

(Sub) Nobody With a Mop-Top Can Be That Bad

The arrival of the Amanto aliens has forced samurais to throw away their swords. Shinpachi works hard to protect the dojo his father had left. When Shinpachi gets in trouble, Gintoki comes to save him. Shinpachi sees a true samurai spirit in his eyes.
Episode 4

(Dub) Watch Out! Weekly Comic Books Might Not Always Come Out on Wednesdays!

Shinpachi started working for Odd Jobs Gin. Gintoki and Shinpachi meet a girl named Kagura running away from the gangsters. Shinpachi attempts to rescue Kagura and finds out that she has an amazing superhuman strength that the gangsters are after.
Episode 4

(Sub) Watch Out! Weekly Comic Books Might Not Always Come Out On Wednesdays!

Shinpachi started working for Odd Jobs Gin. Gintoki and Shinpachi meet a girl named Kagura running away from the gangsters. Shinpachi attempts to rescue Kagura and finds out that she has an amazing superhuman strength that the gangsters are after.
Episode 5

(Sub) Make Friends You Can Call by Their Nicknames Even When You Become Old Farts

The Odd Jobs Trio delivers a package to an embassy. The package explodes and they are suspected of being terrorists. Gintoki’s old acquaintance Katsura comes to rescue them. Little did they know that the government’s police, Shinsengumi, were after them.
Episode 5

(Dub) Make Friends You Can Call by Their Nicknames Even When You Become Old Farts

The Odd Jobs Trio delivers a package to an embassy. The package explodes and they are suspected of being terrorists. Gintoki’s old acquaintance Katsura comes to rescue them. Little did they know that the government’s police, Shinsengumi, were after them.
Episode 6

(Sub) If You Make a Promise, Keep It Even if It Kills You

Gintoki and Kagura run into a man who broke out of prison. He take Kagura as a hostage and orders Gintoki to drive a police car to an idol singer, Otsu's concert. The man turns out to be Otsu's father, who came to see his daughter's dream come true.
Episode 6

(Dub) If You Make a Promise, Keep It Even if It Kills You

Gintoki and Kagura run into a man who broke out of prison. He take Kagura as a hostage and orders Gintoki to drive a police car to an idol singer, Otsu's concert. The man turns out to be Otsu's father, who came to see his daughter's dream come true.
Episode 7

(Dub) Pet Owners Should Take Full Responsibility for Their Pets

Odd jobs Gin is asked by the Immigration Bureau to search for Prince Hata’s pet. Gintoki agrees to go look for it in exchange for a big cash. Little did they know that the little pet that looks like an octopus could turn into a horrible monster....
Episode 7

(Sub) Pet Owners Should Take Full Responsibility for Their Pets

Odd jobs Gin is asked by the Immigration Bureau to search for Prince Hata’s pet. Gintoki agrees to go look for it in exchange for a big cash. Little did they know that the little pet that looks like an octopus could turn into a horrible monster....
Episode 8

(Sub) There Is Butt a Fine Line Between Persistence and Stubbornness

Kondo, the chief of Shinsengumi falls in love with Shinpachi's sister, Otae. He follows her everywhere and asks her hand in marriage but Otae punches him away. Otae asks Gintoki to pretend to be her fiance, which leads to an ultimate showdown.
Episode 8

(Dub) There Is Butt a Fine Line Between Persistence and Stubbornness

Kondo, the chief of Shinsengumi falls in love with Shinpachi's sister, Otae. He follows her everywhere and asks her hand in marriage, but Otae punches him away. Otae asks Gintoki to pretend to be her fiance, which leads to an ultimate showdown.
Episode 9

(Sub) Fighting Should Be Done With Fists

The news that Chief Kondo lost in a battle spread through the town. In order to gain back dignity, the Shinsengumi squad searches for the silver haired samurai. Gintoki works as a carpenter, never knowing that the Shinsengumi is after his head.
Episode 9

(Dub) Fighting Should Be Done With Fists

The news that Chief Kondo lost in a battle spread through the town. In order to gain back dignity, the Shinsengumi squad searches for the silver haired samurai. Gintoki works as a carpenter, never knowing that the Shinsengumi is after his head.
Episode 10

(Sub) When You're Tired, Eat Something Sour

A giant dog like creature is left on Odd Jobs Gin's doorstep. Kagura names it Sadaharu and insists on keeping it, but Gintoki and Shinpachi protests because it bites. Prince Hata looking for a new pet finds Sadaharu lovable and attempts to kidnap him.
Episode 10

(Dub)When You're Tired, Eat Something Sour

A giant dog like creature is left on Odd Jobs Gin's doorstep. Kagura names it Sadaharu and insists on keeping it, but Gintoki and Shinpachi protests because it bites. Prince Hata looking for a new pet finds Sadaharu lovable and attempts to kidnap him.
Episode 11

(Dub) Look, Overly Sticky Sweet Dumplings Are Not Real Dumplings, You Idiot!

The Odd Jobs Trios are asked by an old man to look for a girl who worked at a dumpling shop when he was young. Their only lead is the girl's hair ornament. Sadaharu traces the scent from the hair ornament,which lead them to a very unexpected person.
Episode 11

(Sub) Look, Overly Sticky Sweet Dumplings Are Not Real Dumplings, You Idiot!

The Odd Jobs Trios are asked by an old man to look for a girl who worked at a dumpling shop when he was young. Their only lead is the girl's hair ornament. Sadaharu traces the scent from the hair ornament,which lead them to a very unexpected person.
Episode 12

(Dub) People Who Make Good First Impressions Usually Suck

Otose, the Odd Job's landlord, meets a starving cat-eared Amanto named Catherine and hires her as a hostess at her bar. Catherine works hard and Otose comes to like her. Meanwhile, robberies occur in town, and Otose's bar becomes the target.
Episode 12

(Sub) People Who Make Good First Impressions Usually Suck

Otose, the Odd Job's landlord, meets a starving cat-eared Amanto named Catherine and hires her as a hostess at her bar. Catherine works hard and Otose comes to like her. Meanwhile, robberies occur in town, and Otose's bar becomes the target.
Episode 13

(Sub) If You're Going to Cosplay, Go All Out

Odd Jobs Trios receive a job to look for a missing person, the daughter of a distinguished government official. On their search for her, they find out that an addictive drug is being sold, and the daughter seems to have gotten in trouble.
Episode 13

(Dub) If You're Going to Cosplay, Go All Out

Odd Jobs Trios receive a job to look for a missing person, the daughter of a distinguished government official. On their search for her, they find out that an addictive drug is being sold, and the daughter seems to have gotten in trouble.
Episode 14

(Dub) Boys Have a Weird Ritual That Makes Them Think That They Turn Into Men When They Touch a Frog/ You Only Gotta Wash Under Your Armpits

The Shinsengumi is ordered to provide protection for the officials.They are frustrated with the arrogant Amanto and government officials. On their duty, Kondo is shot by the Exclusionist Rebels, taking the hit intended for the frog Amanto.
Episode 14

(Sub) Boys Have a Weird Ritual That Makes Them Think That They Turn Into Men When They Touch a Frog/You Only Gotta Wash Under Your Armpits

The Shinsengumi is ordered to provide protection for the officials.They are frustrated with the arrogant Amanto and government officials. On their duty, Kondo is shot by the Exclusionist Rebels, taking the hit intended for the frog Amanto.
Episode 15

(Sub) Pets Resemble Their Owners

Gintoki trains Sadaharu to win in a contest held by TV Show looking for a unique pet. Katsura also shows up with a strange looking creature named Elizabeth. The competition really heats up as Gintoki aims to win for a big prize cash.
Episode 15

(Dub) Pets Resemble Their Owners

Gintoki trains Sadaharu to win in a contest held by TV Show looking for a unique pet. Katsura also shows up with a strange looking creature named Elizabeth. The competition really heats up as Gintoki aims to win for a big prize cash.
Episode 16

(Dub) If You Stop and Think About It, Your Life's a Lot Longer As an Old Guy Than a Kid! Whoa, Scary!

Since he was fired from the government, Hasegawa now walks down the path of a Dumb Old Retarded Kook, DORK for short. The only friend he has is Gintoki, who helps him find a new job as a taxi driver. Can Hasegawa start his new life?
Episode 16

(Sub) If You Stop and Think About It, Your Life's a Lot Longer as an Old Guy Than a Kid! Whoa, Scary!

Since he was fired from the government, Hasegawa now walks down the path of a Dumb Old Retarded Kook, DORK for short. The only friend he has is Gintoki, who helps him find a new job as a taxi driver. Can Hasegawa start his new life?
Episode 17

(Sub) Sons Only Take After Their Fathers' Negative Attributes

Hiraga, a great inventor asks the Odd Jobs Trio to help him prepare for a robot show. Hiraga made a unique robot called Saburo who can talk and do as commanded. Meanwhile, a dangerous man was plotting to destroy the festival.
Episode 17

(Dub) Sons Only Take After Their Fathers' Negative Attributes

The Odd Jobs Trio helps Hiraga, a great inventor, prepare for a robot show to be performed in the festival. Hiraga made a unique robot called Saburo who can talk and do as commanded. Meanwhile, a dangerous man was plotting to destroy the festival.
Episode 18

(Sub) Oh, Yeah! Our Crib Is Number One!

A pantie burgular who calls himself Masked Loincloth is on the loose in Edo City, stealing women's panties and giving them to dateless men. The Odd Jobs Trio and the Shinsengumi decides to catch the thief, using Otae's pantie as a bait.
Episode 18

(Dub) Oh, Yeah! Our Crib Is Number One!

An pantie burgular who calls himself Masked Loincloth is on the loose in Edo City, stealing women's panties and giving them to dateless men. The Odd Jobs Trio and the Shinsengumi decides to catch the thief, using Otae's pantie as a bait.
Episode 19

(Dub) Why Is the Sea So Salty? Because You City Folk Pee Whenever You Go Swimming!

Odd Jobs Trio, Hasegawa and Otae head out to the beach hoping to make money. A reward has been placed on a space creature that’s been haunting the beach. They try to fish the alien, which turns out to be an enormous monster.
Episode 19

(Sub) Why Is the Sea So Salty? Because You City Folk Pee Whenever You Go Swimming!

Odd Jobs Trio, Hasegawa and Otae head out to the beach hoping to make money. A reward has been placed on a space creature that’s been haunting the beach. They try to fish the alien, which turns out to be an enormous monster.
Episode 20

(Sub) Watch Out for Conveyor Belts!

A peculiar thing was going on at the Shinsengumi station. More than half of the members collapsed, muttering about a woman in a red kimono. Frightened by ghosts, Kondo hires an exorcist, who turn out to be the Odd Jobs Trio in disguise.
Episode 20

(Dub) Watch Out for Conveyor Belts!

A peculiar thing was going on at the Shinsengumi station. More than half of the members collapsed, muttering about a woman in a red kimono. Frightened by ghosts, Kondo hires an exorcist, who turn out to be the Odd Jobs Trio in disguise.
Episode 21

(Dub) If You’re a Man, Catch a Marlin!/ if You Go to Sleep With the Fan On You'll Get a Stomachache, So Be Careful

In a summer heat a fan breaks, and Gintoki heads out to buy a new one. Not being able to afford air conditioner, he comes across a recycled goods shop called the “Earth Defense Army." He gets caught up in a battle for death over a special FAN.
Episode 21

(Sub) If You’re a Man, Catch a Marlin!/ If You Go to Sleep With the Fan On You'll Get a Stomachache, So Be Careful

In a summer heat a fan breaks, and Gintoki heads out to buy a new one. Not being able to afford air conditioner, he comes across a recycled goods shop called the “Earth Defense Army." He gets caught up in a battle for death over a special FAN.
Episode 22

(Sub) Marriage Is Just Prolonging an Illusion for Your Entire Life

Gin is surprised to find a woman dressed as a ninja sleeping next to him. Her name is Sacchan, and claims they made a vow last night to get married. Gintoki has no memory from his hangover. Sacchan stays at Gintoki's place and causes new troubles.
Episode 22

(Dub) Marriage is Just Prolonging an Illusion for Your Entire Life

Gin is surprised to find a woman dressed as a ninja sleeping next to him. Her name is Sacchan, and claims they made a vow last night to get married. Gintoki has no memory from his hangover. Sacchan stays at Gintoki's place and causes new troubles.
Episode 23

(Sub) If You Find Yourself Lost, Just Keep On Laughing, Laughing

Winning a free ticket, the Odd Jobs Trio happily head out to outer space. But the space ship is suddenly hijacked by a terrorist group causing explosions. Just when the ship is about to crash, a mysterious man appears. He was Gin's long lost friend.
Episode 23

(Dub) If You Find Yourself Lost, Just Keep On Laughing, Laughing

Winning a free ticket, the Odd Jobs Trio happily head out to outer space. But the space ship is suddenly hijacked by a terrorist group causing explosions. Just when the ship is about to crash, a mysterious man appears. He was Gin's long lost friend.
Episode 24

(Dub) Cute Faces Are Always Hiding Something

Angering Mademoiselle Saigo, Gintoki and Katsura are forced to dress up as women and work at a "Girly Boy Club." One day the two encounter Saigo’s son Teruhiko being bullied. Trying to save the boy, the two get into deeper trouble.
Episode 24

(Sub) Cute Faces Are Always Hiding Something

Angering Mademoiselle Saigo, Gintoki and Katsura are forced to dress up as women and work at a "Girly Boy Club." One day the two encounter Saigo’s son Teruhiko being bullied. Trying to save the boy, the two get into deeper trouble.
Episode 25

(Dub) Life Is Like a Shared Hotpot

Celebrating Gintama's six months anniversary, the Odd Jobs trios treat themselves to hotpot. The battle for meat begins, and the trios try many strategies to take the meat faster than the other. New challengers come, and the battle turns into chaos.
Episode 25

(Sub) Life Is Like a Shared Hotpot

Celebrating Gintama's six months anniversary, the Odd Jobs trios treat themselves to hot pots. The battle for meat begins, and the trios try many strategies to take the meat faster than the other. New challengers come, and the battle turns into chaos.
Episode 26

(Sub) Don’t Be Shy! Just Raise Your Hand and Speak Up

Shinpachi catches a shop lifter at a shop, who turns out to be his former classmate. Tucker had joined a bike gang and was heading down the wrong path. Shinpachi goes to the bike gang to get Tucker back, and the boss challenge him to a death race.
Episode 26

(Dub) Don’t Be Shy! Just Raise Your Hand and Speak Up

Shinpachi catches a shop lifter at a shop, who turns out to be his former classmate. Tucker had joined a bike gang and was heading down the wrong path. Shinpachi goes to the bike gang to get Tucker back, and the boss challenge him to a death race.
Episode 27

(Sub) Some Things Can't Be Cut with a Sword

Odd Jobs trio are asked by Okita to investigate an underground death match battle arena, the Purgatory. They follow its strongest fighter, the Butcher Demon, and uncovers an unexpected truth hidden beneath the demon's mask.
Episode 27

(Dub) Some Things Can't Be Cut With a Sword

Odd Jobs trios are asked by Okita to investigate an underground death match battle arena, the Purgatory. They follow its strongest fighter, the Butcher Demon, and uncovers an unexpected truth hidden beneath the demon's mask.
Episode 28

(Sub) Good Things Never Last But Bad Things Come Repeatedly

Matsudaira, a Commisioner of Police informs Kondo that they have just been summoned to the castle. Shinsengumi's involvement with the Purgatory seems to have angered the dark power. Will they get to the castle alive, or will they be assassinated first?
Episode 28

(Dub) Good Things Never Last But Bad Things Come Repeatedly

Matsudaira, a Commisioner of Police informs Kondo that they have just been summoned to the castle. Shinsengumi's involvement with the Purgatory seems to have angered the dark power. Will they get to the castle alive, or will they be assassinated first?
Episode 29

(Dub) Don't Panic!-There's a Return Policy!/ I Told You to Pay Attention to the News!

Kagura tries to sell Gintoki's wooden sword. Gankeimaru, a sword hunter is convinced that it is the legendary sword and attacks Kagura. The latter episode is about a giant sized cockroach invading Edo City. They must kill the queen or earth will end!
Episode 29

(Sub) Don't Panic-There's a Return Policy!/ I Told You to Pay Attention to the News!

Kagura tries to sell Gintoki's wooden sword. Gankeimaru, a sword hunter is convinced that it is the legendary sword and attacks Kagura. The latter episode is about a giant sized cockroach invading Edo City. They must kill the queen or earth will end!
Episode 30

(Dub) Even Teen Idols Are No Different From Everyone Else For the Most Part

Pop idol Otsu comes to Odd Jobs, asking for help that she has been receiving threatening notes to break up with her boyfriend. Shinpachi is determined to protect her. The Odd Jobs trios come across a suspicious shadow lurking near Otsu.
Episode 30

(Sub) Even Teen Idols Are No Different from Everyone Else for the Most Part

Pop idol Otsu comes to Odd Jobs, asking for help that she has been receiving threatening notes to break up with her boyfriend. Shinpachi is determined to protect her. The Odd Jobs trio find a suspicious shadow lurking near Otsu. Can they catch him?
Episode 31

(Sub) The Things That Don’t Really Matter are the Things You Always Remember

Gintoki was hit by a car and lost all his memories, not even who he is. Kagura and Shinpachi take him around the city, hoping to restore his memory. Just then, a space ship comes crushing down toward the Odd Jobs. Can he get his old self back?
Episode 31

(Dub) The Things That Don’t Really Matter are the Things You Always Remember

Gintoki was hit by a car and lost all his memories, not even who he is. Kagura and Shinpachi take him around the city, hoping to restore his memory. Just then, a space ship comes crushing down toward the Odd Jobs. Can he get his old self back?
Episode 32

(Sub) Life Moves On Like a Conveyor Belt

Gintoki closed down the Odd Jobs but Kagura waits in an empty office for him to come home. Meanwhile, Yamazaki from the Shinsengumi is investigating a factory suspected for plotting terrorism. He comes across Gintoki, who still suffer from dementia.
Episode 32

(Dub) Life Moves On Like a Conveyor Belt

Gintoki closed down the Odd Jobs but Kagura waits in an empty office for him to come home. Meanwhile, Yamazaki from the Shinsengumi is investigating a factory suspected for plotting terrorism. He comes across Gintoki, who still suffer from dementia.
Episode 33

(Sub) Getting Someone’s Name Wrong Is Just Plain Rude!

Odd Jobs trio tries to rebuild their office but ends up causing more damages. A package is delivered from Sakamoto, and two tiny "express carpenters" pop out to rebuild their head quarters.
Episode 33

(Dub) Getting Someone’s Name Wrong Is Just Plain Rude!

Odd Jobs trio tries to rebuild their office but ends up causing more damages. A package is delivered from Sakamoto, and two tiny "express carpenters" pop out to rebuild their head quarters.
Episode 34

(Dub) Love Doesn’t Require a “How to” Book

Shinpachi saves a cat-eared cute girl named Erowitch from a drunken man and falls in love with her. He gets a letter from Erowitch asking him on a date. Having no experience in love at all, he tries to seek for advice on an internet.
Episode 34

(Sub) Love Doesn’t Require a “How to” Book

Shinpachi saves a cat-eared cute girl named Erowitch from a drunken man and falls in love with her. He gets a letter from Erowitch asking him on a date. Having no experience in love at all, he tries to seek for advice on an internet.
Episode 35

(Sub) Love Doesn't Require a “How to” Book (Extended)/ Never Judge Someone by Their Looks

Matsudaira, the Commisioner of Police, summons Kondo, Hijikata, and Okita to the amusement park, ordering them to help him "assassinate" his beloved daughter's boyfriend. They follow the happy couple, plotting to destroy their date.
Episode 35

(Dub) Love Doesn't Require a “How to” Book (Extended)/ Never Judge Someone by Their Looks

Matsudaira, the Commisioner of Police, summons Kondo, Hijikata, and Okita to the amusement park, ordering them to help him "assassinate" his beloved daughter's boyfriend. They follow the happy couple, plotting to destroy their date.
Episode 36

(Sub) People Who Have Something to Hide Tend to Talk a Lot

Otae hears from her co-worker Hanako that she has been tricked by a cult and lost all her life's savings and decides to help her . The Odd jobs trios and Otae pretend to be followers to get Hanako's money back from the phony guru.
Episode 36

(Dub) People Who Have Something to Hide Tend to Talk a Lot

Otae hears from her co-worker Hanako that she has been tricked by a cult and lost all her life's savings and decides to help her . The Odd jobs trios and Otae pretend to be followers to get Hanako's money back from the phony guru.
Episode 37

(Dub) Those Who Insist that Santa Doesn't Exist Actually Want to Believe in Santa/ Tolls of the Bell Won't Cast Away Earthly Desires!

Gintoki comes across a suspicious looking Santa and reindeer who broke their sled, and offers to help them deliver presents to the children. On New Year's Eve, he gets into a major battle with an mysterious man over comic books.
Episode 37

(Sub) Those Who Insist that Santa Doesn't Exist Actually Want to Believe in Santa/ Tolls of the Bell Won't Cast Away Earthly Desires!

Gintoki comes across a suspicious looking Santa and reindeer who broke their sled, and offers to help them deliver presents to the children. On New Year's Eve, he gets into a major battle with an mysterious man over comic books.
Episode 38

(Sub) Only Kids Get Excited Over Snow/ Eating Ice Cream in Winter Is Something Special

Kabukicho Snow Festival begins, and Odd Jobs trio build a snow figure to win in a contest. Wanting to win the big prize so badly, Gintoki and Kagura begin sabotaging other snow figures, causing chaotic fight in the snow.
Episode 38

(Dub) Only Kids Get Excited Over Snow/ Eating Ice Cream in Winter Is Something Special

Kabukicho Snow Festival begins, and Odd Jobs trio build a snow figure to win in a contest. Wanting to win the big prize so badly, Gintoki and Kagura begin sabotaging other snow figures, causing chaotic fight in the snow.
Episode 39

(Dub) Ramen Shops With Large Menus Generally Never Do Well

Katsura is injured running from Shinsengumi. He meets Ikumatsu, the owner of a ramen shop and starts working. Ikumatsu's brother-in-law comes asking for money, but Katsura chases him away. He learns about Ikumatsu's sad past and tries to help her.
Episode 39

(Sub) Ramen Shops With Large Menus Generally Never Do Well

Katsura is injured running from Shinsengumi. He meets Ikumatsu, the owner of a ramen shop and starts working. Ikumatsu's brother-in-law comes asking for money, but Katsura chases him away. He learns about Ikumatsu's sad past and tries to help her.
Episode 40

(Dub) Give a Thought to Planned Pregnancy

Umibozu the Exterminator, the strongest alien buster in the galaxy warns Shinsengumi that a parasitic alien has escaped into Edo City. Kagura is attacked by the alien, and Umibozu save her. To everyone's surprise, he was Kagura's father.
Episode 40

(Sub) Give a Thought to Planned Pregnancy

Umibozu the Exterminator, the strongest alien buster in the galaxy warns Shinsengumi that a parasitic alien has escaped into Edo City. Kagura is attacked by the alien, and Umibozu save her. To everyone's surprise, he was Kagura's father.
Episode 41

(Dub) You Can't Judge a Movie by Its Title

Kagura is shocked that Gintoki fired her and decides to go home with her father, Umibozu the Exterminator. Shinpachi is furious with Gintoki and tries to stop Kagura. Just as she is about to take off, a giant alien attacks the sky terminal.
Episode 41

(Sub) You Can't Judge a Movie by Its Title

Kagura is shocked that Gintoki fired her and decides to go home with her father, Umibozu the Exterminator. Shinpachi is furious with Gintoki and tries to stop Kagura. Just as she is about to take off, a giant alien attacks the sky terminal.
Episode 42

(Dub) Pee On the Worm and Terrible Consequence Awaits

The alien continues to destroy the sky terminal. Kagura is injured and trapped within the alien's tentacle. Umibozu the Exterminator and Gintoki must join forces to kill the alien to save her, before they will all be exploded by the police force.
Episode 42

(Sub) Pee On the Worm and Terrible Consequence Awaits

The alien continues to destroy the sky terminal. Kagura is injured and trapped within the alien's tentacle. Umibozu the Exterminator and Gintoki must join forces to kill the alien to save her, before they will all be exploded by the police force.
Episode 43

(Sub) Characters Should be Unique Enough for Anyone to be Able to Tell Who They Are Just by Their Silhouettes

Kagura announced she wiill go home with her father but secretly stayed behind to see how everyone would miss her. To her dismay, Sacchan, Otae, and Catherine begin a fierce battle over who will be the next heroine after Kagura's place.
Episode 43

(Dub) Characters Should be Unique Enough for Anyone to be Able to Tell Who They Are Just by Their Silhouettes

Kagura announced whe wiill go home with her father but secretly stayed behind to see how everyone would miss her. To her dismay, Sacchan, Otae, and Catherine begin a fierce battle over who will be the next heroine after Kagura's place.
Episode 44

(Sub) Mom's Busy Too So Quit Complaining What's for Dinner

Elizabeth is captured by the evil magistrate. Katssura and the Odd Jobs trio form a ninja squad to save him. Sacchan teaches them the ninja techniques and succeeds in sneaking into the castle, but the strongest ninja squad was waiting for them.
Episode 44

(Dub) Mom's Busy Too So Quit Complaining What's for Dinner

Elizabeth is captured by the evil magistrate. Katssura and the Odd Jobs trio form a ninja squad to save him. Sacchan teaches them the ninja techniques and succeeds in sneaking into the castle, but the strongest ninja squad was waiting for them.
Episode 45

(Sub) Walk Your Dog at an Appropriate Speed

Sadaharu suddently grew huge, crushing the Odd Jobs headquarters. TV crews rushed to report about a gigantic dog, and people started throwing rocks. As Kagura gets injured trying to protect Sadaharu, he suddenly transforms into a hideous monster.
Episode 45

(Dub) Walk Your Dog at an Appropriate Speed

Sadaharu suddently grew huge, crushing the Odd Jobs headquarters. TV crews rushed to report about a gigantic dog, and people started throwing rocks. As Kagura gets injured trying to protect Sadaharu, he suddenly transforms into a hideous monster.
Episode 46

(Sub) Wait Till You’re an Adult to Go to Hostess Bars!

In order to compensate for Sadaharu's damage, Ane must work hard at the hostess bar. She gets into a fight with her coworker Otae, and the two of them must compete over who will gain the most profit. Thus begins the ultimate battle of two hostesses.
Episode 46

(Dub) Wait Till You’re an Adult to Go to Hostess Bars!

In order to compensate for Sadaharu's damage, Ane must work hard at the hostess bar. She gets into a fight with her coworker Otae, and the two of them must compete over who will gain the most profit. Thus begins the ultimate battle of two hostesses.
Episode 47

(Dub) Gin Suffers From Sleep Paralysis/ Do Cherries Really Grow From Cherry Blossom Trees?

The Odd Jobs trio are terrified of their menacing looking new neighbor Hedro. He says he is a florist, but they are sure he is an evil monster plotting to take over the earth. To their dismay, they must risk their lives and deliver a newsletter to him.
Episode 47

(Sub) Gin Suffers From Sleep Paralysis/ Do Cherries Really Grow From Cherry Blossom Trees?

The Odd Jobs trio are terrified of their menacing looking new neighbor Hedro. He says he is a florist, but they are sure he is an evil monster plotting to take over the earth. To their dismay, they must risk their lives and deliver a newsletter to him.
Episode 48

(Dub) The More You’re Alike, the More You Fight/ Whatever You Play, Play to Win

The three brothers of exclusionist rebels plots to destroy the Shinsengumi. They try to assassinate Hijikata on his day off, but Gintoki appears everywhere he goes and the two end up in fights, causing chaos everywhere.
Episode 48

(Sub) The More You’re Alike, the More You Fight/ Whatever You Play, Play to Win

The three brothers of exclusionist rebels plots to destroy the Shinsengumi. They try to assassinate Hijikata on his day off, but Gintoki appears everywhere he goes and the two end up in fights, causing chaos everywhere.
Episode 49

(Dub) Life Without Gambling Is Like Sushi Without Wasabi

Gintoki and Hasegawa visit a casino hoping to win easy money but lose everything. They meet a legendary gambler named Kanbei the Luck Reader, who says he can read luck. The three somehow end up in a game betting their own lives.
Episode 49

(Sub) Life Without Gambling Is Like Sushi Without Wasabi

Gintoki and Hasegawa visit a casino hoping to win easy money but lose everything. They meet a legendary gambler named Kanbei the Luck Reader, who says he can read luck. The three somehow end up in a game betting their own lives.

You May Also Like

Dragon Ball GT
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (1996)
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Outlaw Star
TV14 • Western, Anime • TV Series (1998)
Full Metal Panic!
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2002)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Sword Art Online II
TV14 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (98 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial