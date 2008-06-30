ThunderCats (1985)
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
Curious George
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Chowder
Cartoons
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Fantastic Mr. FoxPG • Adventure, Cartoons • Movie (2009)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Gravity FallsTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenG • Cartoons, Family • Movie (2020)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Kids, Cartoons • TV Series (2020)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
RioG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
Star vs. The Forces of EvilTVY7 • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Doc McStuffinsTVY • Fantasy, Black Stories • TV Series (2012)
Sonic BoomTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of WaterPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2015)
Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!TVY7 • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2015)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Rio 2G • Adventure, Family • Movie (2014)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!TVG • Adventure, Classics • TV Series (1969)
The FlintstonesTVG • Classics, Cartoons • TV Series (1960)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Kick Buttowski: Suburban DaredevilTVY7 • Kids, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)