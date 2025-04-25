Take the field with Ryan and all your favorite kid video superstars in this special edition of Ballpark Blast! The Series presented by MLB and pocket.watch. Ryan hits the MLB Tokyo Series, the Toys and Colors crew goes to Petco Park, Hudson helps the Houston Astros, and more! Enjoy epic ballpark moments, surprise guests, and major league fun—just in time for the 2025 playoffs!more
Take the field with Ryan and all your favorite kid video supersta...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Take the field with Ryan and all your favorite kid video superstars in this special edition of Ballpark Blast! The Series presented by MLB and pocket.watch. Ryan hits the MLB Tokyo Series, the Toys and Colors crew goes to Petco Park, Hudson helps the Houston Astros, and more! Enjoy epic ballpark moments, surprise guests, and major league fun—just in time for the 2025 playoffs!
About this Show
Ballpark Blast! The Series presented by MLB and pocket.watch
Take the field with Ryan and all your favorite kid video superstars in this special edition of Ballpark Blast! The Series presented by MLB and pocket.watch. Ryan hits the MLB Tokyo Series, the Toys and Colors crew goes to Petco Park, Hudson helps the Houston Astros, and more! Enjoy epic ballpark moments, surprise guests, and major league fun—just in time for the 2025 playoffs!