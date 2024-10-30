Mackenzie Turner Secrets & Surprises unlocks the wildest roleplays in Roblox: Brookhaven! Whether she's battling zombies and vampires or transforming into a princess or superhero, her mix of high-energy comedy and unexpected twists keeps Brookhaven full of surprises. Alongside best friends and frenemies, she uncovers the town's biggest secrets!more
Mackenzie Turner Secrets & Surprises unlocks the wildest roleplay...More
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Mackenzie Turner Secrets & Surprises unlocks the wildest roleplays in Roblox: Brookhaven! Whether she's battling zombies and vampires or transforming into a princess or superhero, her mix of high-energy comedy and unexpected twists keeps Brookhaven full of surprises. Alongside best friends and frenemies, she uncovers the town's biggest secrets!
About this Show
Mackenzie Turner Secrets & Surprises
Mackenzie Turner Secrets & Surprises unlocks the wildest roleplays in Roblox: Brookhaven! Whether she's battling zombies and vampires or transforming into a princess or superhero, her mix of high-energy comedy and unexpected twists keeps Brookhaven full of surprises. Alongside best friends and frenemies, she uncovers the town's biggest secrets!