In Mackenzie Turner's Cuties Chronicles, no two days in Roblox: Brookhaven are ever the same! From first-time adventures in Roblox to surviving haunted houses, Mackenzie brings her signature high-energy storytelling to every episode. With her comedic flair and love of play, Mackenzie makes every Brookhaven roleplay an unforgettable journey full of Cutie-approved fun!more
In Mackenzie Turner's Cuties Chronicles, no two days in Roblox: B...More
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In Mackenzie Turner's Cuties Chronicles, no two days in Roblox: Brookhaven are ever the same! From first-time adventures in Roblox to surviving haunted houses, Mackenzie brings her signature high-energy storytelling to every episode. With her comedic flair and love of play, Mackenzie makes every Brookhaven roleplay an unforgettable journey full of Cutie-approved fun!
About this Show
Mackenzie Turner's Cuties Chronicles
In Mackenzie Turner's Cuties Chronicles, no two days in Roblox: Brookhaven are ever the same! From first-time adventures in Roblox to surviving haunted houses, Mackenzie brings her signature high-energy storytelling to every episode. With her comedic flair and love of play, Mackenzie makes every Brookhaven roleplay an unforgettable journey full of Cutie-approved fun!