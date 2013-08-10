Against the Wild

A plane crash in the wilderness leaves two children and their dog stranded - they decide to face the dangers and hike to seek help in this family drama.more

A plane crash in the wilderness leaves two children and their dog...More

Starring: Natasha HenstridgeCJ AdamsSarah Deakins

Director: Richard Boddington

PGKidsAdventureActionFamilyMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

