Karina Garcia AKA the "Queen of Slime" is the internet's most famous crafter. Come along as the wildly popular vlogger and lifestyle expert shares her love of DIY crafts, squishies, hacks, and of course: all things slime – in the brand new series Karina Garcia Ultimate mishmash!more
Karina Garcia AKA the "Queen of Slime" is the internet's most fam...More
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Karina Garcia AKA the "Queen of Slime" is the internet's most famous crafter. Come along as the wildly popular vlogger and lifestyle expert shares her love of DIY crafts, squishies, hacks, and of course: all things slime – in the brand new series Karina Garcia Ultimate mishmash!
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Karina Garcia Ultimate mishmash
Karina Garcia AKA the "Queen of Slime" is the internet's most famous crafter. Come along as the wildly popular vlogger and lifestyle expert shares her love of DIY crafts, squishies, hacks, and of course: all things slime – in the brand new series Karina Garcia Ultimate mishmash!