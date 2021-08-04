Around the World in 80 DaysAround the World in 80 Days

A smooth-talking frog and a bookworm marmoset embark on the adventure of their lives as they race around the world in 80 days.more

A smooth-talking frog and a bookworm marmoset embark on the adven...More

Starring: Damien FretteJulien CramponKaycie Chase

Director: Samuel Tourneux

PGAdventureComedyAnimationKidsMovie2021

