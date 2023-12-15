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Wonka
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
DC League of Super-Pets
Epic
Pan
Fantasy Movies
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Fantasy Movies
Wonka
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
DC League of Super-Pets
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Epic
PG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Pan
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Nanny McPhee Returns
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Casper
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Toy Story
G • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Kubo and the Two Strings
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
TVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Boxtrolls
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
Sonic the Hedgehog
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
All Dogs Go to Heaven
G • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
Steven Universe: The Movie
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Descendants
TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2
TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Imagine That
PG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Descendants 3
TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
The Spiderwick Chronicles
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Where the Wild Things Are
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2009)
Mavka: The Forest Song
Comedy, Kids • Movie (2023)
Descendants: The Rise of Red
TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods
Kids, Action • Movie (2014)
Craig Before the Creek
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
The Amazing Maurice
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Finnick
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Giant King
PG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
The Academy of Magic
TVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Monster Zone
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
Moonbound
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Ginger's Tale
Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot Friend
PG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Monsters at Large
PG • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Red Balloon
TVG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1956)