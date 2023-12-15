Wonka
Wonka
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
DC League of Super-Pets
DC League of Super-Pets
Epic
Epic
Pan
Pan

Fantasy Movies

Watch Fantasy Movies with any Hulu plan starting at $11.99/month
 
Fantasy Movies
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VersePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Where the Wild Things ArePG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2009)
Mavka: The Forest SongComedy, Kids • Movie (2023)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog LogTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
FinnickPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Monster ZonePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
MoonboundPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Mia and Me: Hero of CentopiaPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Ginger's TaleFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Monsters at LargePG • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Red BalloonTVG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1956)