Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

Young inventor Jimmy Neutron must save the adults of his hometown after they are abducted by aliens in this animated hit.

Young inventor Jimmy Neutron must save the adults of his hometown...More

Starring: Megan CavanaghMark DeCarloDebi Derryberry

Director: John A. Davis

GScience FictionCartoonsFamilyKidsAnimationMovie2001
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

