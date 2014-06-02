3 seasons available (49 episodes)

ChowderChowder

Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.more

Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-...More

Starring: Nicky JonesJohn DiMaggioDwight Schultz

TVY7CartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2014
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Be Back Soon
All Grown up
Wild and / or Crazy
Chowder Wins!
Sugar Sapphires
Big Chicken
That's Too Much Pizzazz!
Mountain Mountin'
Precious Cargo
Over Appreciated
Shnitzel Fu
Banned Man
Fruitful Lesson
Unwelcome Guest
Working Man
In the Dark
Mine Meach Pie
Team Mung Daal
Two Enter, One Leaves
Dirty Rat
Hat and Home
The Legend of Big Food
Toothless
Bluenana Baby
Frozen
Let's Party!
Pee Shy
The Cellar
Taco Stand
Acting Bug
Play Ball!
Uneasy Squeeze
The Voice
A-maze-ing
Comedy Gold
Fishing Lesson
Rate My Nurples
Gum Shy
Knish Kringle
Shopping Therapy
Trust Your Gut
Adventures in Babysitting
Clabbage Cobbler
Fuzzy Love
Musical Fruit
Chowder's Favorite Things
Forever Is a Long Time
Hot Stuff!
Thice As Nice

About this Show

Chowder

Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.

Starring: Nicky JonesJohn DiMaggioDwight SchultzTara StrongDana Snyder

TVY7CartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2014
  • hd

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