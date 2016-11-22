Explore the world as seen through the eyes of a curious toddler. Feed your kids’ curiosity while they learn about vehicles, animals, the natural world and so much more. Blippi helps children‘s understanding of the world and encourages vocabulary development. Blippi loves visiting exciting places such as children’s museums and the zoo! He loves singing, dancing, playing and exploring.more
Explore the world as seen through the eyes of a curious toddler. ...More
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Explore the world as seen through the eyes of a curious toddler. Feed your kids’ curiosity while they learn about vehicles, animals, the natural world and so much more. Blippi helps children‘s understanding of the world and encourages vocabulary development. Blippi loves visiting exciting places such as children’s museums and the zoo! He loves singing, dancing, playing and exploring.
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Blippi
Explore the world as seen through the eyes of a curious toddler. Feed your kids’ curiosity while they learn about vehicles, animals, the natural world and so much more. Blippi helps children‘s understanding of the world and encourages vocabulary development. Blippi loves visiting exciting places such as children’s museums and the zoo! He loves singing, dancing, playing and exploring.