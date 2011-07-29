ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.more
ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the ...More
Starring: Will FriedleEmmanuelle ChriquiKevin Michael Richardson
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ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.
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ThunderCats (2011)
ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.