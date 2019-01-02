Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Reality
Popular TV
The Bachelor
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (1998)
ABC's highly-rated, popular romance reality series features a handsome bachelor looking for his soulmate from among 25 bachelorettes.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.
American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
American Idol returns on ABC! The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Now, the search is on for the next American Idol.
Shark Tank
TVPG • Reality, Business & Finance • TV Series (2009)
From Executive Producer Mark Burnett comes an inventive new reality series you can sink your teeth into. Budding entrepreneurs with big ideas can still make their dreams come true and ABC is about to give them the chance to make it happen. Each week a group of self-made millionaires from all corners of the business world take their own hard earned money and offer everyday people their one true shot at making their dreams a reality. Some will sink, some will swim and some will be eaten alive.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Multi-award winning television host, producer, writer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her hilarious, high-energy comedy to primetime this January with NBC's newest reality competition show, "Ellen's Game of Games."
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
Vanderpump Rules
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2013)
In the new Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, you get to see Lisa as a boss trying to herd gorgeous, oversexed kittens in the form of her staff. In Beverly Hills, restaurants are peppered with models, aspiring actresses/actors and other beautiful people working in the restaurant scene, and if you forget the restaurant part of the Rules trailer you might think it's a reality show about Calvin Klein's underwear models.
So what happens when you put so many facially-blessed twentysomethings together for 40 hours a week in a booze-and-glamour-fueled business? Yep, you guessed it: They take turns sleeping with each other (pre-existing relationships be damned), have throwdowns as a result and do their best to navigate the repercussions of said drama while trying to not get fired by Lisa. AKA, it's compelling reality TV for sure.
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Home Town
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
My Strange Addiction delves into the human psyche exploring the odd things people will do to ease anxieties.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Five wealthy women from the Garden State interact socially in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2014)
In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?
The Curse of Oak Island
TVPG • History, Reality • TV Series (2014)
In 1795, three teenage boys discovered a strange, man-made hole on Oak Island, a small, wooded island just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. As the boys began to dig, they found a number of intriguing artifacts.
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1998)
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2008)
Homemakers, businesswomen, and philanthropists. Meet the women who make Atlanta, GA home.
Jersey Shore
TV14 • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
Little Big Shots
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
From Melissa McCarthy, Ellen DeGeneres and Ben Falcone comes a show that celebrates a new generation of remarkable young people - Little Big Shots. In a completely reimagined new season, Melissa meets with some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They will take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It's a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
Spring Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Some of America's best bakers get set to prove their skills in this springtime baking championship.
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.
Unexpected
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Unexpected explores the ups and downs of pregnant teen couples and the parents who raised them. Tensions mount between the families as everyone has conflicting ideas for what is best for the young parents and their child - from where they will live to whether or not they should get married.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Gold Rush
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
In the face of an economic meltdown, a group of men will risk everything to strike it rich mining for gold in the wilds of Alaska.
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
Swamp People
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a million miles of inhospitable bayous, marshes and wetlands where nature rules and humans struggle to tame it.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2005)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2005)
America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.
Sister Wives
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
Meet the Browns, a typical big American family except for the fact that the father, Kody, is a polygamist with four wives. Get an inside look at this unconventional family as they experience the ups and downs of living a polygamist lifestyle.
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
Richard Hammond presents an extraordinary game show. Crashes, smashes and hilarious mud splashes are on the cards as twenty contestants take on one of television's largest and most extreme obstacle courses. They journey across the globe to the purpose-built Total Wipeout course in Argentina to put their strength, balance and bravery to the test in the hope of winning the £10,000 cash prize and being crowned this week's Total Wipeout champion. Assisting Richard from the sidelines as the contestants take on challenges like the Big Balls, the Sweeper and the awesome Wipeout Zone, is Amanda Byram.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?