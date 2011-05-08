Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Sitcom
Popular
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
How I Met Your Mother
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2000)
Larry David stars as himself in this comedy series that follows him as he lands himself in various predicaments.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
Frasier
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).
Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy about a mother and daughter who are trying to get their life on track.
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
Full House (1987)
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
Comedian Bob Saget stars in this heartfelt comedy series as Danny, a widowed father raising three young daughters with the help of his rebel brother-in-law (John Stamos) and offbeat best bud (Dave Coulier). Living under one roof, these friends experience the trials of parenthood along with their fair share of laughs and life lessons.
Bless the Harts
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In this unpredictable hospital filled with over-the-top staffers and patients, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death, kids, interns, water balloons, and anything else life may throw at them. Around here, humor and tragedy collide as they continually learn that even when you figure out who you are, there’s still more life to navigate and it helps to have good people in your corner…even if they are a bit scattered themselves.
Insecure
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Created by and starring Issa Rae, this comedy series looks at the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their tribulations.
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
Workaholics
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
College is over but the party isn’t. Join three best buds as they share a job, a crash pad and a promise to never let work get in the way of a good time—on this raucously original series.
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
30 Rock
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
The life of the head writer at a late-night television variety show. From the creator and stars of SNL comes this workplace comedy. A brash network executive bullies head writer Liz Lemon into hiring an unstable movie star. A self-obsessed celeb, an arrogant boss, and a sensitive writing staff challenge Lemon to run a successful program -- without losing her mind.
My Name Is Earl
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Earl Hickey is an unrepentant ne'er-do-well with a long list of things he's done wrong in life. All that changes when he wins a small lottery and, in a swift twist of fate, learns the meaning of 'karma': Do good things and good things happen. Now Earl, along with a quirky group of family, friends and a particularly troublesome ex-wife, is on a mission to right all his past wrongs and, one-by-one, cross them off his list. It makes for a comedy, like Earl himself, with a voice and style all its own.
The Game
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Being the wife or girlfriend of a pro-football player might sound like a glamorous and stress-free existence, but Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry) is about to discover the truth. Melanie’s boyfriend, Derwin (Pooch Hall), is the new third-string wide receiver for the San Diego Sabers. While Derwin worries about the plays on the field, Melanie learns about the power plays that NFL wives use to get their men the best agents, managers, endorsements, merchandising deals and even the “in” charity. As she deals with egos, groupies and image consultants, Melanie is finding out how “the game” is played among the women behind the athletes.
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
The League
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. FXX's ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another - so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable. The League was created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) and Jackie Marcus Schaffer (Disturbia, Eurotrip) who serve as executive producers and directors. The League features an ensemble cast of rising actors/comedians. Mark Duplass (Humpday) plays "Pete," the perennial league champ who is struggling to become an adult. Stephen Rannazzisi (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) is "Kevin," a happily married father and commissioner of the league. Nick Kroll (Get Him to the Greek) plays "Ruxin," who believes he is the smartest of the group but can't figure out how exactly the other guys are screwing him over. "Andre," played by Paul Scheer (Human Giant), has continued to be the punching bag of the group since their high school days - a fact that hasn't changed despite the fact he is now a successful plastic surgeon. Jon Lajoie is "Taco," Kevin's little brother, a part-time musician and full-time stoner with little interest in fantasy other than hanging with his buddies (whom he struggles to remember). Katie Aselton (The Freebie) plays "Jenny," Kevin's wife and his better half - especially when it comes to Fantasy Football. An FX Networks Original Series.
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
Married... With Children
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
Al and Peggy Bundy have an equal partnership in marriage: everyone suffers!
Reba
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction.
The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart.
REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Lucy Ricardo is a scatterbrained housewife whose husband, Ricky, is a bandleader at a nightclub. Lucy and Ricky's best friends are landlords Fred and Ethel Mertz who often become unwitting participants in Lucy's get-rich-quick and other wild schemes. From sneaking into Ricky's shows to hiding household indiscretions, Lucy's antics have held audiences' attention for decades and have made her one of TV's most beloved characters.
Malcolm & Eddie
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Eddie Griffin play two Odd Couple-type friends who share a place in Kansas City, Missouri.
Broad City
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
A bottle of wine tastes just as good when you pay with all pennies. That's a fact. And no matter what the city throws at twenty-somethings Abbi and Ilana, these broads are all in. Catch the totally fresh, new series based on the acclaimed digital shorts.
Cheers
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1982)
Top-rated, 28-time Emmy-winning half-hour comedy series centering on the colorful characters who frequent a Boston bar owned by a former Red Sox pitcher.
Veep
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this hilarious HBO comedy series.
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
Vice Principals
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Danny McBride and Walton Goggins play high-school vice principals out to take down the school's new principal in this comedy series.
