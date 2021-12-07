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Sitcom

TV for You
Family GuyFamily Guy
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously eccentric family living in New England.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Abbott ElementaryAbbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Bob's BurgersBob's Burgers
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Modern FamilyModern Family
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
TV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
American Dad!American Dad!
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
New GirlNew Girl
An ensemble comedy centering on a free-spirited young woman, her three male roommates and her best friend, as they navigate modern relationships and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
King of the HillKing of the Hill
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
FuturamaFuturama
Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
FriendsFriends
Six friends live in New York, and hang out at a coffee shop.
TVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
TVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageGeorgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Mandy raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Schitt's CreekSchitt's Creek
When filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their kids, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to live in the town they once bought as a joke.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Malcolm in the MiddleMalcolm in the Middle
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
M*A*S*HM*A*S*H
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
How I Met Your MotherHow I Met Your Mother
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
The Big Bang TheoryThe Big Bang Theory
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists, the kind of "beautiful minds" that understand how the universe works. But none of that genius helps them interact with people, especially women. All this begins to change when a free-spirited beauty named Penny moves in next door. Sheldon, Leonard's roommate, is quite content spending his nights playing Klingon Boggle with their socially dysfunctional friends, fellow Caltech scientists Wolowitz and Koothrappali. However, Leonard sees in Penny a whole new universe of possibilities... including love.
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
Young SheldonYoung Sheldon
For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd 9-year-old brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 10 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
The SimpsonsThe Simpsons
This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.
TVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Frasier (1993)Frasier (1993)
Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
New on Hulu
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
Popular
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
New GirlTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Frasier (1993)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Malcolm in the MiddleTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
George LopezTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
The NannyTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
CommunityTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The LeagueTVMA • Sports, Football • TV Series (2009)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Shifting GearsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The Good PlaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Raising HopeTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
ShoresyTVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
ScrubsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2026)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Mindy ProjectTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
The MickTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
KrapopolisTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Life in PiecesTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
A-Z
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
And Just Like That...TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Arli$$TVMA • Sports, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
Awkwafina Is Nora From QueensTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Big Bang TheoryTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Black-ish en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Bless the HartsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bless This MessTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
BreedersTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Call Me KatTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Candy CruzTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
CasualTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
CommunityTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Cougar TownTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Curb Your EnthusiasmTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2000)
DAVETVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
DeadbeatTV14 • Supernatural, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
Difficult PeopleTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Divorce (SPN)TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
ExtraordinaryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Frasier (1993)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
George LopezTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
The Golden PalaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
The Good PlaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Happy EndingsTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at LawTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Home EconomicsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The Hotwives of Las VegasTV14 • Satire, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Hotwives of OrlandoReality, Satire • TV Series (2014)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
How I Met Your FatherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)

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