ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Documentaries

Popular TV
McMillion$
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Documentary series chronicling the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged McDonald’s Monopoly game.
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
A man who is searching for the father who abandoned him believes his father is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
The Circus
TV14 • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2016)
Come one, come all to THE CIRCUS. This documentary series pulls back the curtain on the Trump era of presidential politics, revealing the stories behind the headlines.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
My Strange Addiction delves into the human psyche exploring the odd things people will do to ease anxieties.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
The Curse of Oak Island
TVPG • History, Reality • TV Series (2014)
In 1795, three teenage boys discovered a strange, man-made hole on Oak Island, a small, wooded island just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. As the boys began to dig, they found a number of intriguing artifacts.
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
The Trade
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
From Columbus, Ohio to Guerrero, Mexico and countless cities in between, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities on both sides of the border. But what about the lives behind the headlines and statistics? This timely, provocative five-episode docu-series spotlights the crisis through the eyes of those most affected: the growers, addicts, cartel bosses and law enforcement hopelessly caught in its web.
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
Swamp People
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a million miles of inhospitable bayous, marshes and wetlands where nature rules and humans struggle to tame it.
The Case Against Adnan Syed
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Four-part documentary series about the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee and the subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed.
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The MythBusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, two special effects experts with more than 30 years of experience, methodically set out to bust urban legends.
I Am Jazz
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Jazz Jennings is the typical 14 year old girl in all ways but one Jazz was assigned male at birth. Her supportive family accepted Jazz as a girl at a young age, but with her teenage years upon them, they're in for a whole new set of challenges.
Sex Sent Me to the ER
TV14 • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2013)
SEX SENT ME TO THE ER documents the real-life and often hilarious stories of what happens when a little action leads to a medical crisis. Retold by emergency room physicians and the actual couples who got themselves into a fix, this series illustrates how couples cope when sex goes outrageously wrong.
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.
Drugs, Inc.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Drugs: A multibillion-dollar industry that fuels crime and violence like no other substance on the planet. Turning cartel leaders into billionaires, the illegal drug industry also provides vital income to hundreds of thousands of poor workers across the globe
Axios
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
From the media company Axios comes this news/documentary series that looks at the week ahead in politics, business and technology.
What on Earth?
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Some images caught by satellites in space defy explanation: massive tsunamis that disappear, a sinister blood-red lake in war-torn Baghdad and a whirlpool in the ocean the size of a state asking experts, analysing the sites on the ground 'What on Earth'
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
Too Cute!
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Witness the adorable world of puppies and kittens with unprecedented footage and never-before-seen clips of the early lives of dogs and cats.
I Love You, Now Die
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
This two-part documentary looks at the case of Michelle Carter, who was charged with coercing her boyfriend into suicide via text.
Nostradamus Effect
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2009)
How do real-life happenings correlate with a particular prophecy? That's the question posed in this series, and the answers come from experts who deconstruct the prophecies of Nostradamus as well as ones from the Bible, mythology, hieroglyphs and other ancient texts to identify links between age-old predictions and events of today.
Locked Up Abroad
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Locked Up Abroad tells first hand experiences of unsuspecting travelers who embarked on what they thought would be a vacation, only to barely make it home alive.
Street Outlaws
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Oklahoma City is home to one of the largest undercover street racing rings in America. From a 1969 Chevy Nova to a race-ready farm truck, the vehicles come in all shapes and sizes and have one thing in common – the need for speed. The drivers will risk everything and do anything to make the top 10 “list” of the fastest cars. If you’re not on the list, you don’t matter.
Women of Troy
TV14 • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2020)
An illuminating tale of the historic and transcendent USC 1980s women’s basketball team led by Cheryl Miller.
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
This six-part series sheds new light on real-estate scion Robert Durst who has been accused of three murders, but never convicted.
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
The true-crime story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose; exploring the controversial psychological condition Munchausen by proxy syndrome.
The Murder of Laci Peterson
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Laci Peterson, eight months pregnant, goes missing in Modesto, California, prompting a massive search and an intense police focus on her husband Scott.
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Join biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, as he catches the extraordinary and supersized fish that lurk in our planet's rivers and lakes.
America's Book of Secrets
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
America's story can be told in many ways. While much of the history of our country is well documented and widely available, there is another deeper history one that has been shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view; these are the stories we will reveal.
The Boonies
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
In the age of technology, the world is getting smaller. To escape, some people go to extreme lengths and places… redefining “off the grid.” Welcome to the Boonies.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
How well do you know your neighbors? What lies behind the white picket fence? NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR explores the evil that can lurk just under the surface or in the heart of any tight-knit small town community in the US.

Popular Movies

Wrinkles the Clown
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jackass 3
R • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Meth Storm
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Unseen
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Cheshire Murders
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2013)
The Family I Had
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2002)
There's Something Wrong With Aunt Diane
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2011)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Beware the Slenderman
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (1996)
The Kingmaker
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Addicted to Sexting
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
American Dream / American Knightmare
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
A Dangerous Son
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Three Identical Strangers
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Killing for Love
R • International, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow
TV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Saving Jaws
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
We Are Columbine
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Above Majestic
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Spymasters - CIA in the Crosshairs
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
They Shall Not Grow Old
R • Documentaries, Military & War • Movie (2018)
Running For His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2010)
Faster
TV14 • Legal, Drama • Movie (2010)
Warning: This Drug May Kill You
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Whitney
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Sid & Judy
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Legion of Brothers
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Mob Stories
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • Movie (1993)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Cannabis Evolution
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Capturing the Friedmans
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2003)
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch: Loud Krazy Love
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Cartel Land
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
16 Shots
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Religulous
R • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (1994)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Boy Interrupted
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Hail Satan?
R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Sentence
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Best of 'Autopsy': A Sex Crimes Special
TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • Movie (2000)
Have You Seen Andy?
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)

Newly Added

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
After Parkland
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Sea of Shadows
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Alive
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Cave
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Wrinkles the Clown
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Honeyland
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Free Solo
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Apollo 11
G • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Whitney
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Three Identical Strangers
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Life, Animated
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Bigfoot Girl
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Public Figure
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Saving Jaws
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Crazy About Tiffany's
Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Blackfish
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The Push
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Mike Wallace Is Here
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Meeting Gorbachev
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Quiet One
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
In Search of Greatness
PG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Biggest Little Farm
PG • Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2018)
Framing John DeLorean
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Amazing Grace
G • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club
Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Cannabis Evolution
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
K2: Beyond the Comfort Zone
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Hillbilly
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hurley
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Above Majestic
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
El Pantera
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Riot and the Dance: Earth
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Funke
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Sneakerheadz
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Kygo: Stole the Show - Director's Cut
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hail Satan?
R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The First Monday in May
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
After the Screaming Stops
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Addicted to Sexting
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Banking on Bitcoin
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Beers of Joy
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
American Relapse
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?
Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Transgender Nation
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Light in the Water
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Big Voice
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2015)
Climate Warriors
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Food Choices
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Bogalusa Charm
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Back in Time
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Nothing Is Truer Than Truth
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Dior and I
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
The Brink (2019)
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Roller Dreams
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)

Hulu Originals

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
Investigations by Vice
TVMA • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2019)
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Ask Dr. Ruth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Weekly
TVMA • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2019)
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Minding the Gap
TVMA • Documentaries, Skateboarding • Movie (2018)
Ballet Now
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2018)
Obey Giant
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show
TVMA • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Batman & Bill
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Becoming Bond
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)
RocketJump: The Show
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Behind the Mask
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
A Day in the Life
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2011)

Crime

Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Killing Them Safely
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Killing for Love
R • International, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The China Hustle
R • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Frank Serpico
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Beware the Slenderman
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Tabloid
R • Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (1996)
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • Movie (2000)
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Dirty Wars
Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2013)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Watch Thousands of shows and movies anytime, anywhere

Social Issues

Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Public Figure
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Cannabis Evolution
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hillbilly
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Addicted to Sexting
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
A Cam Life
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
We Are Columbine
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
American Relapse
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?
Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Waiting for Superman
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Far From the Tree
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
News, Political • Movie (2018)
Queen Collective: Ballet After Dark
Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Queen Collective: If There Is Light
Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Bowling For Columbine
R • News, Political • Movie (2002)
Hot Grease
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Whose Streets?
R • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Zero Days
R • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Religulous
R • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Off Label
Documentaries • Movie (2013)

Music

Standing in the Shadows of Motown
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2002)
New Order: Decades
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2018)
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2018)
The Quiet One
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Amazing Grace
G • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Whitney
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club
Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Kygo: Stole the Show - Director's Cut
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
After the Screaming Stops
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Shangri-LA
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2019)
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
TVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Big Voice
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2015)
Bad Reputation
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher - Part 1

TVPG • Music, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher - Part 2

TVPG • Music, Talk & Interview • Episode (2018)
Jeff Beck: Still on the Run
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
GG Allin: All in the Family
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Shut Up and Play the Hits
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley or Bust
TV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Wrecking Crew
PG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
The Other F Word
Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Whitney: Can I Be Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
The Defiant Ones
TVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2011)
Miles to Go Before I Sleep
Music, Reality • Movie (2016)
Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2007)

Arts & Entertainment

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
You Laugh But It's True
Biography, Drama • Movie (2011)
Sid & Judy
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Back in Time
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Tea With the Dames
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Love, Gilda
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Kusama: Infinity
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Coolest Guy Movie Ever: Return to the Scene of The Great Escape
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Keepers of the Magic
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene
Thriller, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Spielberg
TVMA • Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Burden
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Kiki
Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2017)
Along for the Ride
Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Becoming Bond
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Becoming Mike Nichols
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Listen to Me Marlon
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Obey Giant
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Take My Nose... Please!
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Gilbert
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Ballet 422
PG • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • Movie (2014)

LGBTQ+

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Transgender Nation
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Light in the Water
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Wig
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Kiki
Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2017)
Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Gospel According to André
PG-13 • Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2017)
Do I Sound Gay?
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
When I Knew
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Beyond the Opposite Sex
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
XY Chelsea
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Semper Fi
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Mariela Castro's March: Cuba's LGBT Revolution
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2016)
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Suited
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Larry Kramer in Love & Anger
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
The Battle of amfAR
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The Trials of Ted Haggard
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2009)

Conspiracy

Above Majestic
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
BuzzFeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies
Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
UFO Conspiracies
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)

Politics & History

Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
Meeting Gorbachev
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
They Shall Not Grow Old
R • Documentaries, Military & War • Movie (2018)
The Brink (2019)
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
RBG
PG • Biography, Legal • Movie (2018)
The Oslo Diaries
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Active Measures
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
TRUMPED: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time
Political, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Best of Enemies
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
The Clintons: An American Odyssey
Documentaries • Movie (2012)
The Putin Interviews
TVPG • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Legion of Brothers
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Circus
TV14 • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2016)
The Reagan Show
TVPG • News, Political • Movie (2017)
The Spymasters - CIA in the Crosshairs
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Three Days in September
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Zero Days
R • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The World According To Dick Cheney
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2013)

Science & Nature

Saving Jaws
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Apollo 11
G • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Passage to Mars
Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Riot and the Dance: Earth
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Climate Warriors
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2018)
Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Jane
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Cove
PG-13 • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2009)

Sports

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Alive
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
TV14 • Skiing, Sports • TV Series (2019)
In Search of Greatness
PG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Havana Motor Club
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Biography, Sports • Movie (2019)
The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
100%: Julian Edelman
TVMA • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Hurley
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
El Pantera
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Cradle of Champions
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Light in the Water
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I
TV14 • Biography, Sports • Movie (2019)
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part 2
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Namath
TVPG • Biography, Sports • Movie (2012)
McEnroe/Borg: Fire & Ice
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
The Last Race
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Dust 2 Glory
Documentaries, Action Sports • Movie (2017)
More Than A Game
PG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
The Cage Fighter
Sports, Drama • Movie (2017)
Sharp Edges
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (1986)
Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton
PG • Action Sports, Sports • Movie (2017)
Andre the Giant
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Augie
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals
Drama, Sports • Movie (2010)
Hoop Dreams
PG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (1994)
Hoops U
TV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)
Go Tigers!
R • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2001)
Running For His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2016)
I Am Giant: Victor Cruz
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)
A Game of Honor
PG-13 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2011)
Dean Smith
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)

Food

Funke
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Beers of Joy
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Food Choices
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Ramen Heads
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Somm
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
ULAM: Main Dish
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Three Days of Glory
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Somm: Into The Bottle
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Somm 3
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Noma My Perfect Storm
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Chef Flynn
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Eating Animals
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Neat: The Story of Bourbon
Documentaries • Movie (2018)