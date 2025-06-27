Every Time You Lose Your Mind: A Film About FailureEvery Time You Lose Your Mind: A Film About Failure

Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, Failure flamed-out in the late ‘90s, their promising rise derailed by drug addiction. Every Time You Lose Your Mind documents the origins, downfall, and rebirth of the pioneering trio.more

Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, Fa...More

TVMAMusicDocumentariesMovie2025
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Every Time You Lose Your Mind: A Film About Failure - Trailer

About this Movie

Every Time You Lose Your Mind: A Film About Failure

Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, Failure flamed-out in the late ‘90s, their promising rise derailed by drug addiction. Every Time You Lose Your Mind documents the origins, downfall, and rebirth of the pioneering trio.

TVMAMusicDocumentariesMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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