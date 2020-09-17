40 Years a Prisoner

40 Years a Prisoner40 Years a Prisoner

Documentaries Movie • 2020

This film chronicles a 1978 Philadelphia shootout and the subsequent fight to release

This film chronicles a 1978 Philadelphia shootout and the subsequent fight to release nine convicted members of the group, MOVE.

Director: Tommy Oliver

