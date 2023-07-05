About this Show
A Superfantástica História do Balão
The 1980s brought together a charming girl singer, a shy boy with an angelic voice, the heir of a famous thief, and the son of a famous Brazilian musician, forming the most important and “superfantastic” children's group in the history of Brazil. The music and TV shows were colorful and playful, but behind Balão Mágico not everything was so bright. Now, some 40 years after their heyday, former members Simony, Tob, Mike, and Jairzinho reunite to share memories of the band that marked generations.