Addiction

TV14 • Health & Wellness, Drama, Documentaries, Romance, Award Shows & Events • Movie • 2007

A young man battles his addiction to find true love.

A young man battles his addiction to find true love.

Start watching Addiction

Add HBO® to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Americans in Bed
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Thin
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
The Alzheimer's Project: The Memory Loss Tapes
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
The Alzheimer's Project: Momentum in Science (Part 2)
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Toe Tag Parole: to Live and Die On Yard a
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2015)
Homegrown: the Counter-Terror Dilemma
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2016)
Coma
TVPG • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2007)
Risky Drinking
TVMA • Medical, Health & Wellness • Movie (2016)
Diagnosis Bipolar: Five Families Search for Answers
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2009)
Heidi Fleiss: The Would-Be Madam of Crystal
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2008)
Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life & Times of Katrina Gilbert
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2014)
A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2014)
Abortion: Desperate Choices
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (1992)
An Apology to Elephants
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2013)
I Can't Do This, But I CAN Do That
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2010)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial