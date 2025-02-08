Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveGloria Gaynor: I Will Survive

The documentary film tells the story of Disco legend Gloria Gaynor, who for five decades, has inspired millions with her words I WILL SURVIVE, but only understood the lyrics when she hit rock bottom at age 65.more

The documentary film tells the story of Disco legend Gloria Gayno...More

Starring: Joaquina KalukangoLance GrossFrancesca Bianchi

Director: Alicia K. Harris

TVPGDramaBiographyMusicDocumentariesMovie2025
  • hd

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About this Movie

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive

The documentary film tells the story of Disco legend Gloria Gaynor, who for five decades, has inspired millions with her words I WILL SURVIVE, but only understood the lyrics when she hit rock bottom at age 65.

Starring: Joaquina KalukangoLance GrossFrancesca BianchiMiranda Edwards

Director: Alicia K. Harris

TVPGDramaBiographyMusicDocumentariesMovie2025
  • hd

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