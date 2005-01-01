TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2006)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
Property Brothers: Forever Home
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Drew and Jonathan Scott are on a mission to help couples transform their houses into homes where they can put down roots. The brothers unlock the full potential of each property and renovate to make dreams come true.
Caribbean Life
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Searching for a new home and a new lifestyle in the Caribbean.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
Good Bones
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Karen and Mina, a mother/daughter duo, transform properties around their hometown of Indianapolis.
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2000)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
America's Next Top Model
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Young women of various backgrounds, shapes and sizes compete to prove that they can make it in the high-stress, high-stakes world of modeling. With mentoring by supermodel Tyra Banks and exposure to prolific fashion-industry gurus, the finalists compete in an accelerated modeling boot camp. Participants learn to master complicated catwalks, fashion photo shoots and perfect publicity skills, all under 24-hour-a-day surveillance of the cameras that chronicle every move.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
The Masked Dancer
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, "The Masked Dancer" is a top-secret dance competition in which celebrities shake their tail feathers while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues is sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are behind the masks.
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
Worst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Chefs get $25,000 and chances to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging competitors.
Container Homes
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Follow innovative builders as they crisscross the country transforming shipping containers into luxurious and creative homes for discerning clients. Give up your idea of traditional design and start thinking inside the box!
Painting With John
TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Lounge Lizards cofounder John Lurie hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on life in this series.
The Kitchen
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Looking for recipes and meal tips from an all-star lineup of Food Network hosts? Then "The Kitchen" is for you. The hourlong show, featuring hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid and Geoffrey Zakarian, shares simple dinner recipes and family meal tips, plays trivia games, and answers viewer questions in addition to just shooting the breeze about all things food. With a roster that includes a "Food Network Star" winner who specializes in making sandwiches, an Iron Chef, and a Tijuana native who is known for her Mexican cuisine, there's sure to be something of interest for all home cooks in Food Network's "Kitchen."
Love It or List It
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2008)
David and Hilary help fed-up homeowners decide whether to live with renovations or move.
Property Brothers
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Contractor Jonathan Scott and real estate expert Drew Scott combine their skills to help families find and buy a house to transform into their dream home.
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)
From athletes and actors to tattoo artists, social workers and musicians - a diverse mix of teams will need to utilize their street smarts and savvy know-how to compete in the race of their lifetime. Multiple Emmy-award winner for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Expert bakers go toe-to-toe to see whose cake creations will earn them the grand prize.
Home Town
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.
Mediterranean Life
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
In search of a peaceful, healthy lifestyle filled with sun-drenched beaches and gorgeous weather, potential homeowners shop for houses along the Mediterranean Sea.
Extreme Homes
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
From a home that stretches like an accordion, to one built to resemble Easter Eggs, and a house constructed from refrigerator panels, we take a personal tour of some of the most extraordinary homes in the world.
F*ck, That's Delicious
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Rapper Action Bronson returns to his culinary roots to explore great food in the cities he has performed in while touring.
Flea Market Flip
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2012)
Contestants are given $500 to buy items that they can then flip and clean up for a larger profit.
Island Life
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Buyers search for an island home.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain uncovers the best in culinary cuisine across the world. At each location, Tony dives headfirst into life's colorful and rich pageant, bringing his intellectual curiosity, empathy, wit and boundless appetite.
Flip or Flop Fort Worth
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
HGTV's "Flip or Flop" franchise moves to the Lone Star State, where military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams purchase rundown properties in and around Fort Worth and transform them into modern family homes. Working around tight budgets and even tighter timelines, Andy, a real estate agent and home renovator, and his wife, designer Ashley, gut the structures save for original features that most appeal to buyers. Episodes also highlight the couple's commitment to hiring fellow veterans to assist on the projects. Andy and Ashley met while serving in the United States Armed Forces in Iraq.
Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1983)
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
Storage Wars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A&E presents the new original real-life series “Storage Wars,” which follows four professional buyers and their teams as they scour repossessed storage units in search of hidden treasure. Part gamblers, part detectives, these seasoned veterans have found everything from coffins to the world’s most valuable comic book collection, paying as little as ten dollars for items valued in the millions.
Kids Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Several of the best child bakers in the country will do battle in a series of delicious challenges.
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.
Flip or Flop
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Couple Tarek and Christina flip a new property in the hopes of making a profit.
Cupcake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Its cupcake vs. cupcake in Food Network's tastiest competition yet! Each week on Cupcake Wars, four of the country's top cupcake bakers face off in three elimination challenges until only one decorator remains. The sweet prize: $10,000 and the opportunity to showcase their cupcakes at the winning gig.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world's most unique tastes on Bizarre Foods. As a chef and foodie, Andrew knows that one man's poison is another man's delicacy, but he isn't afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself.
Iron Chef America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Based upon the Japanese cult sensation, Iron Chef America carries on the legend of Kitchen Stadium and the famed "secret ingredient." Each week, world-class chefs battle the legendary Iron Chefs of America: Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora. Alton Brown serves as Commentator and Mark Dacascos is Chairman.
House Hunters Renovation
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2012)
Potential home buyers tour three for-sale homes to choose the perfect fixer-upper.
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End
TV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Diesel Brothers
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Automotive • TV Series (2016)
The characters behind DieselSellerZ.com do not run your cookie cutter truck business. While they buy, sell, build and destroy all things diesel, their exploits don't end there.
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet." The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.
Cake Boss
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Master baker of Carlo's City Hall Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, Buddy is the CAKE BOSS. He supervises a team that includes his mother, four older sisters, and three brothers-in-law.
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, with two distinct sides to his cooking. In his restaurants he’s known for serving stunningly intricate dishes, whilst at home his food is just as delicious but simpler, faster and easier to make. Now in this practical home cookery series he’s going to teach us how to cook amazing food every day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Two brothers help homeowners buy and sell homes.
Worst Bakers in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Twelve of the worst bakers in America get drafted into baking boot camp with Chef Duff Goldman and Chef Lorraine Pascale. They have six weeks to go from fakers to bakers as they compete in a series of challenges to win $25,000!
Man vs. Wild
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Bear Grylls has served with the British Special forces, climbed Everest, and explored the Arctic. He shows viewers how to survive the toughest and most remote environments on the planet by putting himself in the position of a stranded tourist.
The Dead Files
TVPG • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Physical medium, Amy Allan, and retired NYPD homicide detective, Steve DiSchiavi, are a paranormal team like no other. Combining their unique skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
Hidden Potential
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
California builder and designer Jasmine Roth is on a mission to change the belief that all suburban homes look the same. She adds unique features to transform builder-basic houses into custom dream homes.
Russell Simmons Presents Def Comedy
TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
This hilarious HBO stand-up series features a rotating lineup of today's hottest urban comics.
Bring It!
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Coach Dianna Williams and her Dancing Dolls troupe are taking on the hip hop world - one dance off at a time! Based in Jackson, Mississippi, it's Coach D's Dancing Dolls versus the rest of the world in this real life Bring It On.
Fast N' Loud
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Fast N’ Loud searches America’s virtual graveyard for classic cars. From ’57 Chevys to ’73 Trans Ams, these cars are screaming to be brought back to life. To most they’re just rust buckets, but to Richard Rawlings and Aaron Kaufmann, they’re a goldmine.
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Behind the scenes to show how Joanna Gaines creates each signature home design.
Bong Appetit
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Abdullah Saeed and his team throw the world's most elaborate cannabis dinner parties, inviting notable chefs to come and create a meal in a kitchen stocked with the biggest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker. Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges. Each week, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker and best-selling cookbook author Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary.
Cooks vs. Cons
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Geoffrey Zakarian, a master of modern American cuisine, hosts the next generation of cooking competition, a battle which asks the ultimate question: could a talented home cook beat a pro, or does a true professional have skills that no amateur could match?
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator
TV14 • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Actor Rob Riggle takes his passion for adventure across the globe in hopes of solving some of the world's greatest mysteries.
Supermarket Stakeout
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. To make their challenge dishes, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and negotiate for their grocery bags.
Christina on the Coast
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Real estate and flipping expert Christina Anstead helps clients transform their outdated properties into high-end homes in Southern California. She also begins a personal journey as she looks for a new home for her family.
Going for Sold
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Real estate and design duo Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin renovate homes for families settling in their hometown of Houston, TX. They overhaul homes into affordable properties with bold designs that potential buyers will love.
Say Yes to the Nest
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Young and eager newlywed couples set out to make their real estate dreams a reality.
The Great Food Truck Race
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2010)
Get ready for strategy, stress and lots of sleepless nights. In the end, it all comes down to two trucks, and one sun-splashed showdown in Miami Beach. And this time, there's $100,000 on the line.
Best Baker in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Eight of America's most-talented bakers will go head-to-head at the oven for the chance to claim $25,000 and the title of Best Baker in America after weeks of demanding challenges.
