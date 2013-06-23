1 season available (17 episodes)

From factories and farmlands to restaurants and retail, All You Can Eat, hosted by comedian John Pinette, is the story of how what we eat ends up in our mouths.more

Starring: John Pinette

TVPGDocumentariesLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2013
About this Show

All You Can Eat

From factories and farmlands to restaurants and retail, All You Can Eat, hosted by comedian John Pinette, is the story of how what we eat ends up in our mouths.

