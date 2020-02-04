2 seasons available (16 episodes)

TVGLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020

Great Chocolate Showdown is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition ...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

Do You Have What It Bakes?

Ten home bakers dive into the wonderful world of chocolate and must tackle the art of table tempering. In the Elimination Challenge, creativity runs wild as the home bakers create a chocolate dessert based on an animal that best represents them.
Episode 2

Where There's a Whisk, There's a Way

The nine home bakers use chocolate to create playful and delicious vessels to hold their desserts in their Technique Test. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers are surprised with two mystery ingredients.
Episode 3

It's Time to Glaze the Bar

The remaining eight home bakers take a journey to the world of galaxy mirror glaze as they create a solar system cake for their Technique Test. In the Elimination Challenge, the home bakers must identify special ingredients in an epic taste-off!
Episode 4

Moved to Tiers

In the Technique Test, the bakers learn how to incorporate a rainbow of color into their desserts and create edible works of art. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers re-imagine an iconic retro dessert.
Episode 5

Donut Give Up

The top six home bakers get their sweet on and create a dynamic chocolate sculpture for their Technique Test. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers get some sweet inspiration from home that spark the creation of a dozen delicious donuts.
Episode 6

Bake It Till You Make It

The bakers must create a beautiful collection of bonbons for their Technique Test. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers get experimental as they harness their inner scientist to create a dessert showcasing chocolate as a solid, liquid and a gas.
Episode 7

A Legend in the Baking

The final four bakers must create theatrical desserts where chocolate takes center stage. The pressure is on as the home bakers use a piece of art to inspire a gallery-worthy chocolate dessert in the Elimination Challenge.
Episode 8

You Bake My Dreams Come True

In the season finale, the bakers take on the most demanding bake of the competition - creating a show-stopping bakeshop display. One home baker will walk away with the $50,000 grand prize and the title of Great Chocolate Showdown Champion.

About this Show

Great Chocolate Showdown

Great Chocolate Showdown is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate-based challenges. In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned ‘Great Chocolate Showdown Champion’ and wins the $50,000 grand prize.

Starring: Anna OlsonSteven HodgeCynthia Stroud

