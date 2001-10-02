You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.more
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy c...More
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You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
About this Show
Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.