Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.more
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons c...More
Starring: Lucas Congdon
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Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Starring: Lucas Congdon
About this Show
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Starring: Lucas Congdon