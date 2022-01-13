1 season available (2 episodes)

Down to the StudsDown to the Studs

Interior design legend Amy Matthews has never backed away from a challenge, especially when it comes to home renovation. Now, armed with years of experience, a hammer, and tons of DIY takeaway, Amy is completely transforming one home at a time. She’ll strip it right down to the studs and walk you step-by-step through the process of creating a masterpiece. Packed with stunning befores and afters, tips, and DIY takeaway, Down to the Studs makes taking on construction at home a breeze.more

Interior design legend Amy Matthews has never backed away from a ...More

Home & GardenLifestyle & CultureTV Series2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Down to the Studs

Interior design legend Amy Matthews has never backed away from a challenge, especially when it comes to home renovation. Now, armed with years of experience, a hammer, and tons of DIY takeaway, Amy is completely transforming one home at a time. She’ll strip it right down to the studs and walk you step-by-step through the process of creating a masterpiece. Packed with stunning befores and afters, tips, and DIY takeaway, Down to the Studs makes taking on construction at home a breeze.

Home & GardenLifestyle & CultureTV Series2022

You May Also Like

Fixer Upper: The LakehouseTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Flip UReality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon HouseTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
Rock the BlockTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2019)
Steal This HouseTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2022)
Small Town PotentialTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
The Nate and Jeremiah Home ProjectTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Fixer Upper: The CastleTVG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2022)
Buying Back HomeLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2020)
Tiny BNBLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2020)
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp RevampTVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
The RevealLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Ugliest House in AmericaTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
First Home HolidayLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Building Off The GridTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.