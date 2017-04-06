3 seasons available (33 episodes)

Backyard BuildsBackyard Builds

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series2017

When indoor space isn't enough, Backyard Builds showcases the endless opportunities outdoor areas can provide.

When indoor space isn’t enough, Backyard Builds showcases the end...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2 3
Episode 1

Susan & Harrison: Hip Hop Dance Hangout

Susan’s energetic son, Harrison, has no space to dance at home without getting under his mom’s feet. Brian and Sarah build a hang out / dance space for Harrison and create a California-inspired pool and lounge area for Susan.
Episode 2

Breanna & Nick: Wellness Wonderland

Breanna & Nick’s life revolves around socializing and physical activity. Brian and Sarah convert an old, underused shed into a beautiful, zen’d out yoga studio and create backyard partying, lounging and dining areas.
Episode 3

Lara & Mike: Family of Five Funhouse

Love is large but space is tight at home for Lara & Mike and their 5 children. Brian & Sarah free up space by building an activity-packed play zone tree house and recreation court for the children, with dining and lounging areas for the whole family.
Episode 4

Farzana & Reyan: Stained Glass Studio

Creative couple Farzana & Reyan have maxed out all living space in their city-sized bungalow. Brian and Sarah build Reyan a spacious studio and construct an inspiring deck area.
Episode 5

Pam & Kevin: Cozy Cabin Workshop

Brian and Sarah create a backyard for Pam & Kevin that matches their lush forest surrounding complete with a double wrap around deck and a hot tub. The team also build a workshop for Kevin to perfect his craft of leather tooling.
Episode 6

Sonia & Paul: Social Central Sunroom

Sonia & Paul are big social connectors in their community, with a constant flow of visitors. Brian and Sarah turn their barren backyard into a social hotspot, complete with sunroom, giant chessboard, waterfall and stylish outdoor entertainment spaces.
Episode 7

Sandra & David: Life-Sized Sister Playhouse

Sandra & David’s daughter, Harlow, was born with vision challenges and their youngest, Delilah, is just learning to walk. Brian and Sarah build a colourful playland for both children to grow with, while also providing a decked out BBQ zone & dining area.
Episode 8

Aarati & Dave: Plunge Pool Paradise

Aarati & Dave both work from home. Brian and Sarah create a flexible structure to cater towards Aarati & Dave, and daughters’ Naya and Zoey. They also install a sleek and sophisticated plunge pool and create an outdoor fireplace lounge.
Episode 9

Carly & Nate: Pooch Party Pavilion

Carly & Nate’s social media star dog, Dean the Basset Hound, has a lot of four-legged friends (and owners) visiting, leaving the home feeling cramped. Brian and Sarah create a bar / lounge that provides for pet and owner gatherings alike.
Episode 10

France & Marc: Sports and Social Zone

France & Marc’s home is being outgrown by their sport-obsessed sons. Brian and Sarah convert their rundown garage into a spot where France can work and where the family can laze, and they carve out safe areas to kick a ball and entertain in style.
Episode 11

Amy & Terry: Mid-Century Poolside Retreat

Amy & Terry love nothing more than spending time outside with their daughters. Brian and Sarah build a dream enclosure to hang out in on summer nights, with a swimming pool change room and a new deck where Terry can grill.

About this Show

Backyard Builds

When indoor space isn’t enough, Backyard Builds showcases the endless opportunities outdoor areas can provide. The series stars contractor and designer Brian McCourt and design expert Sarah Keenleyside who work with homeowners to maximize their backyard’s potential by creating tailored, one-of-a-kind structures. Whether it’s a converted shipping container, cake studio, treehouse village, or outdoor theatre, this contractor and designer duo can extend any living space.

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

