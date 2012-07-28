1 season available (8 episodes)

If you have a broken-down boat, an abandoned car or an indoor sofa resting on your front lawn, your house is hideous. So says general contractor Eric Stromer, who should know a thing or two about the subject after starring in such home fix-it shows as "Clean Sweep" and "Over Your Head." In this A&E entry, Stromer is joined by his brother, Kurt (also a contractor), and designer Megan Weaver to give much-needed makeovers to homes deemed the eyesores of the neighborhood. In each episode the team has four days and a $20,000 budget to find the equivalent of the perfect-fitting glass slipper.more

Starring: Eric StromerKurt StromerMegan Weaver

TVPGHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureTV Series2012

