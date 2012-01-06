13 of Project Runway's most talented and controversial designers return for a second chance at victory. New host supermodel Angela Lindvall reveals an All Stars twist to what all designers love to hate--the unconventional challenge!more
13 of Project Runway's most talented and controversial designers ...More
Starring: Alyssa MilanoIsaac MizrahiGeorgina Chapman
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13 of Project Runway's most talented and controversial designers return for a second chance at victory. New host supermodel Angela Lindvall reveals an All Stars twist to what all designers love to hate--the unconventional challenge!
Starring: Alyssa MilanoIsaac MizrahiGeorgina ChapmanAnne Fulenwider
About this Show
Project Runway All Stars
13 of Project Runway's most talented and controversial designers return for a second chance at victory. New host supermodel Angela Lindvall reveals an All Stars twist to what all designers love to hate--the unconventional challenge!
Starring: Alyssa MilanoIsaac MizrahiGeorgina ChapmanAnne Fulenwider