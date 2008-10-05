Spooky firsthand encounters with real-life ghosts are revealed during an exploration of America's most famous haunted landmarks. A team of ghost hunters, psychic mediums and historians reveal why these paranormal hot spots deserve their terrifying reputation.more
Spooky firsthand encounters with real-life ghosts are revealed du...More
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Spooky firsthand encounters with real-life ghosts are revealed during an exploration of America's most famous haunted landmarks. A team of ghost hunters, psychic mediums and historians reveal why these paranormal hot spots deserve their terrifying reputation.
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Most Terrifying Places in America
Spooky firsthand encounters with real-life ghosts are revealed during an exploration of America's most famous haunted landmarks. A team of ghost hunters, psychic mediums and historians reveal why these paranormal hot spots deserve their terrifying reputation.