10 seasons available (148 episodes)

Home TownHome Town

Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.more

Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especi...More

Starring: Ben NapierErin Napier

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2017
  • hd

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About this Show

Home Town

Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.

Starring: Ben NapierErin Napier

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2017
  • hd

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