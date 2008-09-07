About this Show
Amazing Wedding Cakes
Staffers at four different bakeries create awe-inspiring (and gravity-defying) wedding cakes. Wielding spatulas and knives, they battle buttercream, fondant and ganache to come up with incredible pastry designs for all kinds of special occasions, though the focus in this series is, of course, on wedding cakes. From pirate ships to football helmets and cakes that look like mosaics, these designers go all out to make sure each creation is one of a kind.
Starring: Christopher Garren