Lifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series2018

Impossible Builds explores how a new wave of ingeniously engineered "kit" homes are h...more

Impossible Builds explores how a new wave of ingeniously engineer...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Loch House on a Cliff
Episode 1

Loch House on a Cliff

Heather and Phil lead jet-setting lives and have dreamt of creating a wilderness bolthole. Having stumbled across their perfect plot on the North West coast of Scotland, they soon realise that conventional house building will not be an option.
House on the Moon
Episode 2

House on the Moon

While on holiday, Ruth and John fell in love with the isolated wilderness of the Isle of Harris. After deciding to move to there and finding no suitable houses for sale, they take on the challenge of constructing their own dream home.
Huge Family Home
Episode 3

Huge Family Home

After spending nine years searching for a home to call their own, a family takes matters into their own hands by constructing their home from scratch.
Highland Log Home
Episode 4

Highland Log Home

Scott, Lisa, and their 12-year-old son Archie jump from a rental home to constructing their spacious log house from scratch.
Ancient Woodland Home
Episode 5

Ancient Woodland Home

IT guru Steve and his wedding entrepreneur wife Sharon have to balance busy working lives with looking after their two kids, that is until a trip inspires them to setup their new lake-front home.
Home Grown House
Episode 6

Home Grown House

Nature-loving Bill and Sukie move from their six-acre smallholding in the picturesque Scottish Borders, and take on the challenge of building a sustainable 'kit' home.
House for the Future
Episode 7

House for the Future

This episode follows a charismatic petrolhead attempting to build a pioneering, eco-home from a kit to house his ten classic cars.
Amazing Beehive House
Episode 8

Amazing Beehive House

This episode follows a fear-less single mother pioneering a brand-new, beehive-inspired ‘kit’ home on her seriously steep plot in the picture-perfect Tamar Valley.

About this Show

Impossible Builds

Impossible Builds explores how a new wave of ingeniously engineered "kit" homes are helping ambitious property owners construct dream houses in some of the most remote and challenging locations across the UK. In each episode, architectural and commercial designers meet determined families going against the odds to build bespoke homes on plots ranging from a stormy rugged island to a remote cliff-top perch overlooking a loch. Impossible Builds uses the latest augmented reality (AR), CGI animations, and spectacular drone photography to chart each extreme build and reveal the innovative engineering at the heart of the revolutionary homes.

Starring: Charlie LuxtonAidan KeaneCorey Johnson

Lifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2018

