About this Show
Impossible Builds
Impossible Builds explores how a new wave of ingeniously engineered "kit" homes are helping ambitious property owners construct dream houses in some of the most remote and challenging locations across the UK. In each episode, architectural and commercial designers meet determined families going against the odds to build bespoke homes on plots ranging from a stormy rugged island to a remote cliff-top perch overlooking a loch. Impossible Builds uses the latest augmented reality (AR), CGI animations, and spectacular drone photography to chart each extreme build and reveal the innovative engineering at the heart of the revolutionary homes.
Starring: Charlie LuxtonAidan KeaneCorey Johnson
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month