2 seasons available (16 episodes)

Pamela's Garden of EdenPamela's Garden of Eden

Pamela’s Garden of Eden follows iconic screen star Pamela Anderson as she leaves her Hollywood life behind, returns to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island, and embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property. Joining Pamela’s journey is a talented team of designers, architects and contractors who work with her through the stresses and struggles of this extraordinary renovation. A project of this scale will test both Pamela’s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future. more

Pamela’s Garden of Eden follows iconic screen star Pamela Anderso...More

TVGLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenFashion & BeautyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Pamela's Garden of Eden- S2 Trailer

About this Show

Pamela's Garden of Eden

Pamela’s Garden of Eden follows iconic screen star Pamela Anderson as she leaves her Hollywood life behind, returns to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island, and embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property. Joining Pamela’s journey is a talented team of designers, architects and contractors who work with her through the stresses and struggles of this extraordinary renovation. A project of this scale will test both Pamela’s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future.

TVGLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenFashion & BeautyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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