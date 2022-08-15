About this Show
Pamela's Garden of Eden
Pamela’s Garden of Eden follows iconic screen star Pamela Anderson as she leaves her Hollywood life behind, returns to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island, and embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property. Joining Pamela’s journey is a talented team of designers, architects and contractors who work with her through the stresses and struggles of this extraordinary renovation. A project of this scale will test both Pamela’s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future.