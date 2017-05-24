Can a talented home baker out-cook a professional, or do true pros have skills that no amateur could match? With no special treatment and a blind taste test to determine the best dish, the winner will take home a $10,000 prize.more
Can a talented home baker out-cook a professional, or do true pro...More
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Can a talented home baker out-cook a professional, or do true pros have skills that no amateur could match? With no special treatment and a blind taste test to determine the best dish, the winner will take home a $10,000 prize.
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Bakers vs. Fakers
Can a talented home baker out-cook a professional, or do true pros have skills that no amateur could match? With no special treatment and a blind taste test to determine the best dish, the winner will take home a $10,000 prize.