Farmhouse Facelift

1 season available (10 episodes)

Farmhouse FaceliftFarmhouse Facelift

TVPGLifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series2021

Siblings Billy and Carolyn are a professional renovation team who grew up on their ow...more

Siblings Billy and Carolyn are a professional renovation team who...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Make It Ours

Farmhouse renovation team Billy and Carolyn are tasked with giving Jeff John and Kristine a family friendly space with beautiful modern flair - all the while honoring the four-generation long family history of their home.
Episode 2

First Farmhouse

After years of longing to live in the country, Ashley & Lucas found their dream property, but it needs a facelift. Carolyn & Billy help to transform this home into a stunning modern farmhouse that works for their growing family’s needs.
Episode 3

A Main Floor Overhaul

Homeowners Nathan & Morgan recruit farmhouse renovation duo Carolyn & Billy to transform their aging house into a beautiful and functional home that is perfect for their future family.
Episode 4

Attic Appeal

Former city-dwellers, Niki & Jordan, task farmhouse renovation duo Carolyn & Billy with overhauling their unfinished attic and half-abandoned renovation into strikingly beautiful spaces for their young family to enjoy.
Episode 5

A Baker’s Dream

The pressure is on! Can Carolyn & Billy successfully update Jeff & Christine’s 128-year-old farmhouse that has been in Jeff’s family for a whopping six generations?
Episode 6

Upstairs, Downstairs

It took years for homeowner Tracy to grow accustomed to rural life with her husband John and their four kids. Now, it’s up to Billy & Carolyn to renovate their dysfunctional farmhouse and make it work for their family of six.
Episode 7

Bought Unseen

After purchasing a farmhouse that has been in the family for generations, Michael and Kristen need Carolyn & Billy’s help to create a stunning home for their young family, while keeping much of the original character.
Episode 8

Dual-Purpose Farmhouse

Chris & Lauren’s dated farmhouse needs a serious overhaul to make it work – both for their family’s needs, and as a base for Lauren’s home business. Can Carolyn and Billy create a beautiful yet functional space for family and business?
Episode 9

A Rock & a Reno

Katie and Scott love their old farmhouse but desperately want it updated so they can entertain in style. Farmhouse renovation team Carolyn & Billy transform their cramped family farmhouse into a beautiful and stylish home for their family of four.
Episode 10

Farmhouse with a View

Sarah & Brian knew that buying a century home would be a massive undertaking. Can Carolyn & Billy give them a safe, comfortable home, while keeping the gorgeous unique details that attracted them to the house in the first place?

About this Show

Farmhouse Facelift

Siblings Billy and Carolyn are a professional renovation team who grew up on their own family’s farm, learning firsthand how to restore and reclaim the charm of heritage homes. In the series, Carolyn’s stunning designs and Billy’s custom craftsmanship tackle the toughest farmhouse renovations, bringing stunning designs and customized modern conveniences to each new project. Breathing new life into these spectacular vintage spaces, they give each project a fresh start for the next generation of homeowners.

Starring: Billy PearsonCarolyn Wilbrink

TVPGLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Escape from the City
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2019)
Holmes Family Effect
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
The Apartment (TV)
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on