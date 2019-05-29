1 season available

Property Brothers: Forever Home

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series • 2019

Drew and Jonathan Scott are on a mission to help couples transform their houses into ...more

Season1
Episode 2

Suburban Vegas Dream Home

Jonathan and Drew help a family of five create a space where they can gather in their suburban Las Vegas home.
Episode 3

Fostering an Upgrade

Jonathan and Drew upgrade a super-sized family's home to give them a modern space the next generation can enjoy.
Episode 4

Family Friends

The brothers step up to tackle the kitchen, living room and family room for long-time family friends in Las Vegas.
Episode 5

Suburban Vegas Upgrade

The guys come up with a plan that will prepare a family's tired and outdated suburban Las Vegas home to better accommodate the next chapter in their life.
Episode 7

JD and Annalee

Jonathan and Drew take on a full-scale renovation to convert their brother's bachelor pad into a forever home for him and his bride-to-be.

About this Show

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are on a mission to help couples transform their houses into homes where they can put down roots. The brothers unlock the full potential of each property and renovate to make dreams come true.

Hosts: Jonathan Silver ScottDrew Scott

