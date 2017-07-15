Missouri-based brothers, Taimoor and Rehan, along with their friend and architect Kyle, are traveling the country rewriting the rules of home design by taking on the most unconventional structures and transforming them into luxurious dream homes.more
Missouri-based brothers, Taimoor and Rehan, along with their frie...More
Starring: Taimoor NanaRehan NanaKyle Davis
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Missouri-based brothers, Taimoor and Rehan, along with their friend and architect Kyle, are traveling the country rewriting the rules of home design by taking on the most unconventional structures and transforming them into luxurious dream homes.
Starring: Taimoor NanaRehan NanaKyle Davis
About this Show
You Can’t Turn That Into A House
Missouri-based brothers, Taimoor and Rehan, along with their friend and architect Kyle, are traveling the country rewriting the rules of home design by taking on the most unconventional structures and transforming them into luxurious dream homes.
Starring: Taimoor NanaRehan NanaKyle Davis