Told by pageant insiders?including more than 20 former Miss Americas telling their stories in one documentary for the first time?whistleblowers, contemporary contestants, executives and critics, "Secrets of Miss America" delves into the long-kept secrets of America's oldest beauty pageant.more

TVPGDocumentariesTV Series2023

Told by pageant insiders?including more than 20 former Miss Americas telling their stories in one documentary for the first time?whistleblowers, contemporary contestants, executives and critics, "Secrets of Miss America" delves into the long-kept secrets of America's oldest beauty pageant.

