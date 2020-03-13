A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout. Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches Mo nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. Meanwhile, Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing.
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
High Fidelity
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A record store owner revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.
