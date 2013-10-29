Original • 2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Behind the MaskBehind the Mask

"Behind the Mask" dives into the colorful, unusual side of sports through the eyes of four mascots.more

"Behind the Mask" dives into the colorful, unusual side of sports...More

TV14SportsDocumentariesTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Behind the Mask S2 - Trailer
Meet Chad
Meet Chris
Meet Joel
Meet Navey
Navey Doesn't Play
That's When He's Happy
Season 2 Teaser
Reunion Special
Mascot Groupies
No Talking
Pomp and Circumstance
Throw in the Towel
Injured List
Speech! Speech!
Bath Time
Senior Night
On the Mat
Par for the Course
Praise for Behind the Mask
Bring the Heat
O Christmas Tree
Air Bango Scare
Enemy Territory
Tuxette
The UNLV Rebel Girls
Bango Junior
Bathroom Surprise
Hey Reb in a Meeting
LA Premiere Event
The Ladder Dunk
Lights Please
Part of the Team
Ring Toss
Rooty & The Stapler
The Spirit of Lebanon
Behind the Mask - Trailer
What is Behind the Mask?
Teaser Trailer

About this Show

Behind the Mask

"Behind the Mask" dives into the colorful, unusual side of sports through the eyes of four mascots.

TV14SportsDocumentariesTV Series2013
  • hd

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