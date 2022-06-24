The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunite in the room where they auditioned 25 years ago. They look back on what it was like to work with legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters, discuss some of their famous exits from the show, share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes.more
The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, ...More
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The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunite in the room where they auditioned 25 years ago. They look back on what it was like to work with legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters, discuss some of their famous exits from the show, share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes.
About this Show
Behind The Table: A View Reunion
The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunite in the room where they auditioned 25 years ago. They look back on what it was like to work with legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters, discuss some of their famous exits from the show, share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes.