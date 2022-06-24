1 season available (1 episode)

Behind The Table: A View ReunionBehind The Table: A View Reunion

The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunite in the room where they auditioned 25 years ago. They look back on what it was like to work with legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters, discuss some of their famous exits from the show, share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes.more

The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, ...More

NewsTV Series2022
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Trailer: “Behind the Table: A View Reunion”

About this Show

Behind The Table: A View Reunion

The original co-hosts of “The View”, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunite in the room where they auditioned 25 years ago. They look back on what it was like to work with legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters, discuss some of their famous exits from the show, share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes.

NewsTV Series2022
  • da
  • hd

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