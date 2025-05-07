Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Kun by AgüeroKun by Agüero

An intimate portrait of Sergio “Kun” Agüero's life, revealing the person behind the idol.more

An intimate portrait of Sergio “Kun” Agüero's life, revealing the...More

TVMADocumentariesSportsDocuseriesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Terms Apply
Terms Apply

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/ mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Kun by Agüero - Trailer

About this Show

Kun by Agüero

An intimate portrait of Sergio “Kun” Agüero's life, revealing the person behind the idol.

TVMADocumentariesSportsDocuseriesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

O'DessaPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
See You in Another LifeDrama • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
CarvedTVMA • Thriller, Comedy • Movie (2024)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Synduality Noir (Eng Dub)Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Pauline (Eng Dub)Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Past LiesDrama, International • TV Series (2024)
Benefits With Friends (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
bref.2 (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Last Days of the Space AgeDrama, International • TV Series (2024)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Medalist (Eng Dub)Animation, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Fable (Eng Dub)TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.