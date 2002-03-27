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Hispanic and Latin American Stories

Featured
George LopezGeorge Lopez
Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) is promoted to manage an airplane parts factory in Los Angeles. George is clearly devoted to his wife, Angie, and their children, Max and Carmen, but his live-in, insensitive, difficult mother makes things complicated.
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
9-1-1: Nashville9-1-1: Nashville
A high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
Love is LoveLove is Love
In 1990s Mexico, a closeted telenovela heartthrob is forced to fake a romance with a pop star to survive a scandal — until a coma wipes his memory clean, and the biggest lie of his life becomes the only story he knows.
Not Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
R.J. DeckerR.J. Decker
R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against TimeChilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time
In northern Chile, 33 miners were trapped half a mile below ground, sparking a 69-day rescue attempt that gripped the world.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Benefits With Friends (Eng Dub)Benefits With Friends (Eng Dub)
If the love of your life was by your side the whole time, how long would it take for you to realize it? Bruna Marquezine and Sérgio Malheiros star in this irresistible romantic comedy about the ups and downs of Bia and Victor, their love lives, and unshakable friendship.
Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)
Juampi is a lonely child whose life is surrounded by luxury. He considers his father the humblest benefactor in Medellín, with a fortune that obliges them to live with bodyguards who also work as his playmates. However, this ideal world starts to crumble when he learns that his beloved “nannies” are hitmen hired to give their lives to his family, and that his father, Pablo Escobar, is the most feared and wanted drug trafficker on the planet. This is the story of a child who loses his innocence by inheriting a war that does not belong to him while carrying the stigma of a last name that will transform his life into a race against death. Juan Pablo Escobar narrates, in first person, how it was to grow up inside the Medellín Cartel, the most powerful criminal empire of his time.
International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Los ChávezLos Chávez
Julio César Chávez reluctantly opens up about his private life and his family. His daughter, Nicole, tries to reunite them through a game, challenging everybody to confront their insecurities. The series features touching and funny moments and depicts a father's struggle to save his children from addiction. A beautiful beachfront celebration highlights a new beginning for the Chávez family.
International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Vanessa Gonzalez: MamonaVanessa Gonzalez: Mamona
Raised by a devout Catholic mother and witch grandmother, Vanessa Gonzalez shares hilarious stories of growing up on the Texas border, family chaos, cultural expectations, and finding the courage to chase her own dreams.
Not Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
XX
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi star in this first film in writer-director Ti West's "X" trilogy.
R • Horror • Movie (2022)
What We Do in the ShadowsWhat We Do in the Shadows
A look into the daily lives of four vampires who've been together for hundreds of years; after a visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded of their purpose in coming to New York City over a century ago.
TVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Will TrentWill Trent
Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Ugly BettyUgly Betty
In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?
TVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
TwistersTwisters
Kate and Tyler, rival storm chasers with distinct styles, race to survive an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The RookieThe Rookie
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
SuperstoreSuperstore
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
SplitsvilleSplitsville
Good-natured Carey (Kyle Marvin) runs to friends Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Covino) after his wife Ashley (Adria Arjona) asks for a divorce. He’s shocked to learn the secret to their happiness is an open marriage.
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Reasonable DoubtReasonable Doubt
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
Project RunwayProject Runway
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
PosePose
Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
PearlPearl
The second part in Ti West's "X" horror trilogy reveals the violent origin story of Pearl (Mia Goth), a psychopathic farm girl with dreams of stardom. "Terrifically accomplished and horribly gripping, with...dashes of Psycho and The Wizard of Oz" (The Guardian). Co-starring David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Only Murders in the BuildingOnly Murders in the Building
Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
NecaxaNecaxa
Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to help reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa; players, fans and even skeptics join the emotional journey as “Los Rayos” hope to one day rise again.
TVMA • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Modern FamilyModern Family
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
TV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceMike & Nick & Nick & Alice
A hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine. 
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Mayans M.C.Mayans M.C.
“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
MaXXXineMaXXXine
In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Lost in the JungleLost in the Jungle
Against all odds, four children survive a plane crash and endure 40 days in the Colombian jungle in a gripping tale of survival, courage and hope.
TV14 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
La MáquinaLa Máquina
Eiza González, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal introduce La Máquina, Hulu’s first Spanish-language show. Explore themes like friendship and trust, highlighting funny moments and their characters: a retired boxer and his manager with self image issues.
International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
High PotentialHigh Potential
Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Good TroubleGood Trouble
Residents of a communal living space juggle career, sex, love and friendship, while fighting for social justice and queer rights by making noise and getting into good trouble.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieGood Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die
A "Man From the Future" arrives at a diner in Los Angeles where he must recruit the precise combination of disgruntled patrons to join him on a one-night quest to save the world from the terminal threat of a rogue artificial intelligence.
R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Flamin' HotFlamin' Hot
The inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.
PG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Desperate HousewivesDesperate Housewives
ABC's Desperate Housewives offers a deliciously juicy glimpse into the lives of everyone's favorite housewives. On the surface, the ladies of Wisteria Lane appear to be the picture of suburban America. But underneath lay bigger mysteries - infidelity, deceit, blackmail, and even murder. And with not-so-honest husbands, complicated relationships, family drama and meddling neighbors adding to the turmoil, it's no wonder things aren't always as they seem.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Descendants: The Rise of RedDescendants: The Rise of Red
Daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella travel back in time to prevent a coup in Auradon.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
The Cheetah Girls 2The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetahs perform in an international music festival in Barcelona.
TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Almost Paradise
Ugo Conti arrives in Mexico and quickly seduces the country’s elite social circles. But when he reunites with Frida Becker, the great love of his past, he becomes entangled in a dangerous struggle for political power.
Not Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
The BearThe Bear
FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Hispanic and Latin American Leads
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
Ex MachinaR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
Deep WaterR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Wedding SeasonTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2022)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Devious MaidsTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
BabylonR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
R.J. DeckerTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Mayans M.C.TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
DopesickTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
What We Do in the ShadowsTVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Lyle, Lyle, CrocodilePG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Cult KillerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Not Dead YetTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
How I Met Your FatherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
HustlersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
In the SummersNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2024)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
VidaTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Last of UsTVMA • Adventure, Latino • TV Series (2023)
The Cleaning LadyTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Movies for You
Lyle, Lyle, CrocodilePG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
The Secret in Their EyesR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Psychopath: The White Rabbit KillerInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
Holy WeekInternational, Latino • Movie (2015)
AmalgamInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Almost ParadiseNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Ugly MeR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Perfect ObedienceInternational, Latino • Movie (2014)
EmpireR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
Drama
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Daughter of FireTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Past Lies (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Cult KillerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Invisible GirlTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Coppola, The AgentTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
From Tomorrow (English Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
In the SummersNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2024)
Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the NorthInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Return to Las SabinasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Doctor OdysseyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Absent VoiceTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
La ÚltimaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Mayans M.C.TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Cleaning LadyTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
IceboxTV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
VidaTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
And Starring Pancho Villa as HimselfTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2003)
EmpireR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
Maria Full of GraceR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2004)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Real Women Have CurvesPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
TV for You
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Devious MaidsTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
El Señor de los CielosTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2013)
VidaTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Mayans M.C.TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Tierra de ReyesTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2014)
Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the NorthInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
I Love JenniTV14 • Latino, Spanish • TV Series (2011)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Los ChávezInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Gutierrez is Mai NeimTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Hispanic and Latin American Creators
The Luckiest Man in AmericaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Hand That Rocks the CradleR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
NecaxaTVMA • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Devious MaidsTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
In the SummersNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2024)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
FantasmasTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
Ja Ja Ja
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Gutierrez is Mai NeimTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Vanessa Gonzalez: MamonaNot Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Unexpected LovesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series
George LopezTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Mama CakeTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que NuncaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
The Little HoursR • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Lyle, Lyle, CrocodilePG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
How I Met Your FatherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
NadaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
La naveInternational, Latino • Movie (2022)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
PlannersTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Not Dead YetTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Fleeting LiesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
El EncargadoInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
What We Do in the ShadowsTVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
LOL Live with Justin SilvaTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Documentaries and Specials
Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against TimeTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
The Worst Trip Around the WorldTV14 • International, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
The Great LeapInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Abandoned (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Daddy Yankee: A Higher NoteTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2025)
Lost in the JungleTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Kun by AgüeroTVMA • International, Sports • TV Series (2025)
Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our DestinyLatino, Entertainment News • TV Series (2024)
A Superfantástica História do BalãoInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre NosLatino, News • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Selena: Beyond the HeadlinesLatino, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Lucrecia: A Murder in MadridTV14 • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
548 Days: Abducted OnlineTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
NecaxaTVMA • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Latin Music Revolution: A Soul of a Nation PresentationLatino, Music • TV Series (2023)
El Comandante FortInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
Culture Shock: A Conversation With Director Gigi Saul GuerreroTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Clínica De MigrantesTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Ready for WarLatino, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)TV14 • Sports, Latino • Movie (2019)
Guerras AjenasTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
No Contract, No Cookies: The Stella D'Oro StrikeTV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2011)
Habla WomenTVMA • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Habla y VotaTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Golden BoyTVMA • Sports, Latino • TV Series (2023)
En Español
O11CE: New GenerationTVPG • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Dear Killer NanniesInternational, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que NuncaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Suspicious MindsInternational, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
Unexpected LovesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta ContinuaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Mama CakeTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Santa EvitaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
I, AddictInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
If It's Tuesday, It's MurderTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
La ÚltimaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
I Love JenniTV14 • Latino, Spanish • TV Series (2011)
Cristóbal BalenciagaInternational, Spanish • TV Series (2024)
Los ProtectoresInternational, Sports • TV Series (2023)
El MantequillaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Spartans: A True StoryTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Momfluencer: The Mother of All LiesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
BreakdownTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Best Heart Attack of My LifeTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Shared CustodyInternational, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Robo MundialInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
Past LiesInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
InnateSpanish, International • TV Series (2026)
Between WallsInternational, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Daughter of FireTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Ringo: Gloria y MuerteBoxing, International • TV Series (2023)
NadaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
The Absent VoiceTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
PlannersTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
La Chica InvisibleTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Coppola, The AgentTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
El EncargadoInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
From TomorrowTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Alternative TherapyInternational, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Fleeting LiesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the NorthInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Return to Las SabinasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Los ChávezInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Sobriedad, Me Estás MatandoNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Hulu Originals
El EncargadoInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Los ChávezInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Return to Las SabinasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Suspicious Minds (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Daughter of FireTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
Gutierrez is Mai NeimTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
NadaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Whatever, WheneverInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the NorthInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Robo MundialInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
El Comandante FortInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Santa Evita (English)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2022)
Alternative Therapy (Eng)International, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Planners (Eng)International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Spanish Dubbing
John Carpenter's Starman en EspañolPG • Spanish, Aliens • Movie (1984)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Una Familia ModernaSpanish, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Jorge el CuriosoTVG • Spanish, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Fringe en EspañolDrama, Spanish • TV Series
Freud's Last Session en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2023)
Moneyball en EspañolPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
The Awesomes en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Adult Animation • TV Series (2013)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Abominable y la ciudad invisibleSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Desperate Housewives en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Madagascar: Algo SalvajeSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
You Got Served en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2004)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
Madagascar: Algo Salvaje - Un Ganso En Las FiestasG • Spanish, Animation • Movie (2021)
The Remains of the Day en EspañolPG • Spanish, Drama • Movie (1993)
BLEACH (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
Brilliant Minds en EspañolDrama, Spanish • TV Series
Justified en EspañolTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Retreat en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2011)
Despedida De SolteroThriller, Spanish • TV Series (2024)
ESPN Deportes 20 Years: WitnessesSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Damages en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2009)
Los IntrépidosTVY7 • Spanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Last Christmas en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2019)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
Harold and the Purple Crayon en EspañolPG • Spanish, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Trolls: Festividades en ArmoníaSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
The Killing Kind (en Español)TVMA • Thriller, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
The Mentalist en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2008)
School of Rock en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2003)
Love Again en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2023)
Starship Troopers: Invasion en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2012)
Lost en EspañolTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Pineapple Express en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The Machine en EspañolR • Spanish, Action • Movie (2023)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Long Weekend en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2021)
Journey to Bethlehem en EspañolPG • Spanish, Religion & Spirituality • Movie (2023)
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
Babylon en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2022)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2017)
Red Eye (UK) (en Español)Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Black-ish en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
The Goldbergs en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Lakeview Terrace en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Cleopatra en el EspacioSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Dragones: Los nueve reinosSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
No Hard Feelings en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Garfield Movie en EspañolPG • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2024)
The Client List En EspañolTV14 • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2012)
El Árbol Familiar de los CroodsSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Sunset Park en EspañolR • Drama, Spanish • Movie (1996)
The Book of Clarence en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Dope Girls (UK) (en Español)Not Rated • Drama, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish)TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
The Equalizer 3 en EspañolR • Thriller, Spanish • Movie (2023)
Gran Turismo: Based On A True StoryPG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2023)
Trolls: TrollsTopíaSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
15: A Quinceañera StoryTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
548 días: Captada por una secta
548 días: Captada por una sectaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
La voz ausenteTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Alternative Therapy
Alternative TherapyInternational, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Alternative Therapy (Eng)International, Latino • TV Series (2021)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Archivo 253R • Latino, Horror • Movie (2015)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
The Best Heart Attack of My LifeTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Entre paredesInternational, Latino • TV Series (2025)
Promesas de campañaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Celebrity HablaTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Celebrity HablaTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Celebrity Habla 2TVG • Talk & Interview, Latino • TV Series (2010)
Celebrity Habla 2TVPG • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
Clínica De MigrantesTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Coppola, The AgentTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
Crabs in a BarrelTVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
CronosR • Horror, International • Movie (1992)
Cuidado con lo que deseasNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2020)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock: A Conversation With Director Gigi Saul GuerreroTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Devious MaidsTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)TV14 • Sports, Latino • Movie (2019)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
El ClonTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2010)
El comandante FortInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
El Encargado en EspañolInternational, Latino • TV Series (2022)
El espiritu de la salsaTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
El Exorcismo de Carmen FaríasNot Rated • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2021)
El Jardín de BronceTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2017)
El Mantequilla: Maestro de la estafaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
El NegocioTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2014)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
El señor de los cielosTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2013)
EmpireR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Entre NosTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)
EpitafiosTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2005)
EspectroNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
FantasmasTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Fleeting LiesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Desde el mañana
Desde el mañanaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
From Tomorrow (English Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Fútbol AmericasSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
GalacticosSports, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Generation Por Qué?TVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2021)
Golden BoyTVMA • Sports, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Goyo: En Letra de OtroTVPG • International, Latino • TV Series (2022)
The Great LeapInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
GreenlandSports, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Guerras AjenasTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Guerras Ajenas (Eng Sub)TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Gutierrez is Mai NeimTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Habla Loud (Span Sub)TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2022)
Habla MenTV14 • Talk & Interview, Latino • TV Series (2014)
Habla Men (Span Sub)TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2014)

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