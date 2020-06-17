ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Latino

Featured
Love, Victor
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet -- high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.
Party of Five
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Party of Five follows the Acosta siblings, Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafa, as they struggle to stay together in the wake of their parents’ deportation. Forced to shoulder professional and parenting responsibilities for which they are ill-equipped, the siblings must grow up quickly. Their journey is full of challenges as they find themselves having to defer their dreams, face prejudice and discrimination, and make sacrifices for each other. The Acostas must come to terms with who they are as a family and as Americans.
Culture Shock
Culture Shock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
This thriller follows a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.
Los Espookys
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
A group of friends turn their love for horror into a peculiar business in this unconventional series.
El embarcadero
Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
High-profile architect Alexandra faces her worst nightmare when she gets a call from local cop Conrado to identify her husband Oscar's body, found on a pier. She soon finds out there was more to his life than she knew.
Superstore
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
East Los High
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
East Los High is a breakthrough Hulu Original that centers around romance, dance, and the struggle of a group of Latino teens living in East Los Angeles.
Hustlers
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
A crew of former strip-club employees turn the tables on their clients.
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.
Fools Rush In
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1997)
A nightclub architect and a sexy Mexican-American woman's one night stand results in a hasty wedding - will their marriage survive long enough for them to get to know one another?
George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2017)
George Lopez performs at the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
Overboard
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A selfish, rich playboy, Leonardo, fires a hard-working single mother, Kate, hired to clean his yacht. After getting amnesia Kate convinces him he is her husband as payback and puts him to work.
Mayans M.C.
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
"Mayans M.C." is the next chapter in the "Sons of Anarchy" saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the CaliforniaMexico border. EZ, the gifted son of a proud Latino family and former golden boy, sees his quest for the American dream snuffed out by border violence. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

Latinx Leads

Vida
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Ugly Betty
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Devious Maids
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2013)
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
Honey
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2003)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Ma Ma
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Girl in Progress
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Los Espookys
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
TVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2003)
Real Women Have Curves
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
The 33
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2015)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Getaway
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Crash
R • Drama • Movie (2005)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Desus & Mero
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
El Chicano
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Papi Chulo (Span Sub)
R • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
I Kill Giants
Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2017)
City of God
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2004)

Telenovelas

Tierra de Reyes
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Bajo el Mismo Cielo
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
La Patrona
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Aurora (TV)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2010)
Corazón valiente
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Due?os del para?so
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
El Clon
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
El Cuerpo del Deseo
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2006)
El Señor de los Cielos
TV14 • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
En otra piel
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2014)
Eva la Trailera
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2016)
La Casa de al Lado
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2011)
La Impostora
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2014)
Marido en Alquiler
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Pasi?n de gavilanes
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Pasión Prohibida
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Perro Amor
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2015)
Rosa Diamante
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2012)
Santa Diabla
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Señora Acero
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2014)
¿Dónde Está Elisa?
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2010)

Drama Movies

Ma Ma
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Coyote Lake
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
The 33
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2015)
Pain and Glory
R • Drama, International • Movie (2019)
This is Not Berlin
Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
A Dark Truth
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2012)
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
TVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2003)
Before Night Falls
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2000)
Bordertown
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Cantinflas
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Carro (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
El Norte (Eng Sub)
R • Drama, International • Movie (1984)
Empire
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
Esta es tu Cuba (This is Your Cuba)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2019)
Fools Rush In
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Go for It!
PG-13 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2011)
Habana Boxing Club
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Her Body
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
Icebox
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
La Bamba
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
La Camarista
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2018)
La Serenata (The Serenade)
TVPG • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
Las Herederas (The Heiresses)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
Long Gone By (Span Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
Los Lobos
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Los Silencios
TV14 • Drama, International • Movie (2019)
Maria Full of Grace
R • Drama • Movie (2004)
McFarland, USA
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Me 3.769 (Span Sub)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2019)
Mi Tesoro (My Treasure)
TVPG • Latino, Drama • Movie (2017)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Pajaros de verano (Birds of Passage)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Pinochet's Last Stand
Drama • Movie (2007)
Quinceañera
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Real Women Have Curves
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Ruta Madre
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Seneca (Span Sub)
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
Somos Calentura (We Are the Heat)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Spare Parts
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2015)
The Dishwasher
TVPG • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Traffic
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Yuli
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2019)

Reality TV

Los Cowboys
TVPG • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2015)
Chiquis 'n Control
TVPG • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2012)
The Riveras
TVPG • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2016)
I Love Jenni
TV14 • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2011)
Sweet 15: Quinceañera
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Larrymania
TV14 • Music, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Desus & Mero
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Rica, Famosa, Latina
TV14 • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2014)
Puertas al Mas Alla
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Especiales de Historia de México
TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Documentaries

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
The Latin Explosion: A New America (Span Sub)
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2015)
Clinica de Migrantes (Span Sub)
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2017)
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Ready for War
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Buena Vista Social Club (Eng Sub)
TVG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1999)
Especiales de Historia de México
TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Gen H
TVPG • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
El Pantera
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Antes de que nos olviden (Before We Are Forgotten) (Span Subs)
TVMA • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2013)
Puertas al Mas Alla
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Guerras Ajenas (Foreign Wars) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2016)
Culture Shock: A Conversation With Director Gigi Saul Guerrero
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Gente de Zona: En Letra de Otro
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2018)
Pedro Capo en Letra de Otro
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2017)
Havana Motor Club
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2015)
No Contract, No Cookies: The Stella D'oro Strike
TV14 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Farruko: En Letra de Otro
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Run Free: The True Story of Caballo Blanco
TVPG • Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Cartel Land
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Havana Street Party Presents Orishas
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Heroes Cotidianos
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2015)
Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Habla Women
TVMA • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2013)
Habla y Vota
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2016)

Popular

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Sweet 15: Quinceañera
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Coyote Lake
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
15: A Quinceañera Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2017)
El Perro y El Gato
TVY7 • Family, Latino • TV Series (2006)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
El Príncipe de Egipto
PG • Animation, Family • Movie (1998)
Sra. Genovese (Mrs. Genovese) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Action, Latino • Movie (2019)
Tierra de Reyes
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Fantasmagorias
TV14 • Latino, Adult Animation • TV Series (2017)
Jorge el Curioso
TVG • Latino, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Teen Titans Go! en Español
TVPG • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Miss Bala
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
I Love Jenni
TV14 • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2011)
Desecho (Debris) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
Antz Hormiguitaz
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)
Doctora Juguetes
TVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2012)
Her Body
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
The Riveras
TVPG • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2016)
Pasi?n de gavilanes
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Make Love Great Again
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Santa Diabla
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2014)
El Negocio
TVMA • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2014)
Rica, Famosa, Latina
TV14 • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2014)
Bajo el Mismo Cielo
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Corazón valiente
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Marido en Alquiler
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Pasión Prohibida
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2013)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Español)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2000)
En otra piel
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2014)
La Patrona
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Fear the Walking Dead en Español
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
El Cuerpo del Deseo
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2006)
El Señor de los Cielos
TV14 • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Larrymania
TV14 • Music, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Like Water for Chocolate
R • Latino, Drama • Movie (1992)
Papi Chulo (Span Sub)
R • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
S.W.A.T. en Español
TV14 • Action, Latino • TV Series (2017)
Aurora (TV)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2010)
La Casa de al Lado
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2011)
Icebox
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
La Impostora
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2014)
La Camarista
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2018)
Blue Bloods en Español
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Rosa Diamante
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2012)
Heroes Cotidianos
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2015)
Coyote Lake (Span Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Hard
Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2020)
La Cara Oculta (The Hidden Face) (Eng Sub)
R • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)

A-Z

15: A Quinceañera Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2017)
2111
Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2012)
Abuela's Luck
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Abuelos (Grandpas)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Abuelos (Grandpas) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Alguien te Mira
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Alice
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Alice Especial
Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Alice Telefilm Part 1: The First Day of the Rest of My Life
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Alice Telefilm Part 2: The Last Night
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Antes de que nos olviden (Before We Are Forgotten) (Span Subs)
TVMA • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2013)
Antz Hormiguitaz
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)
Astro Boy en Español
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2005)
Aurora (TV)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2010)
The Awesomes en Español
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Bajo el Mismo Cielo
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Bajo el mismo techo (Under the Same Roof)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Bajo el mismo techo (Under the Same Roof) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Beef
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Beef (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Black-ish en Español
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Blue Bloods en Español
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2010)
A Boy Called Sailboat (Span Sub)
TVPG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Buena Vista Social Club (Eng Sub)
TVG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1999)
Capadocia
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Carmen y Lola
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
Carmen y Lola (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
Carro (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Carro (Span Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Casi Famoso (Almost Famous)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Casi Famoso (Almost Famous) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Celebrity Habla
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2009)
Celebrity Habla 2
TVG • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2010)
Chiquis 'n Control
TVPG • Reality, Latino • TV Series (2012)
City of God (Span Sub)
R • Drama, International • Movie (2003)
Clinica de Migrantes
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2017)
Clinica de Migrantes (Span Sub)
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2017)
Community en Español
Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2009)
Como en el cine
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2015)
Corazón valiente
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Coyote Lake
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
Coyote Lake (Span Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Español)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Dama y Obrero
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Damages en Español
TVMA • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2009)
Desde el principio (From the Top)
TVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Desecho (Debris)
TVMA • Action, Latino • Movie (2020)
Desecho (Debris) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
Desperate Housewives en Español
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2004)
Diez Minutos Antes
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2018)
Dinofroz
Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Dios, Inc.
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The Dishwasher
TVPG • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
The Dishwasher (Span Sub)
TVPG • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Doctora Juguetes
TVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2012)
Doozers en Español
TVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2013)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Due?os del para?so
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
El amor menos pensado (An Unexpected Love)
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
El amor menos pensado (An Unexpected Love) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
El Angel
TVMA • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
El Angel (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
El Asesino de los Caprichos (The Goya Murders)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
El Asesino de los Caprichos (The Goya Murders) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
El Astronauta (The Astronaut)
TVPG • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
El Baile de la Gacela (Gazelle's Dance)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
El Baile de la Gacela (Gazelle's Dance) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
El Chata (The Sparring Partner)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2017)
El Chata (The Sparring Partner) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on