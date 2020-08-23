Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Vow
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
This documentary series follows members who joined the self-improvement group NXIVM.
A Wilderness of Error
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
A Wilderness of Error is a five-part documentary series based on the book of the same name by filmmaker and author Errol Morris, who also appears in the series. When Green Beret Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison after being convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, a storm of swirling narratives challenges the very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man. Marc Smerling re-investigates the complicated case that has spanned decades in an attempt to find the truth.
The Circus
TV14 • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2016)
Come one, come all to THE CIRCUS. This documentary series pulls back the curtain on the Trump era of presidential politics, revealing the stories behind the headlines.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
Love Fraud
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The search for Richard Scott Smith who used the internet to prey upon unsuspecting women in search of love, conning them out of their money and dignity.
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
Forensic Files
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1996)
Forensic Files profiles intriguing crimes, accidents, and outbreaks of disease from around the world. Follow coroners, medical examiners, law enforcement personnel and legal experts as they seek the answers to baffling and mysterious cases, which have been ripped from the headlines. Forensic Files puts a new spin on the “whodunit” genre and will satisfy the most ardent true-crime buffs.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
A wonder-filled voyage to the lost worlds and worlds yet to come revealed by science.
Agents Of Chaos
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's two-part documentary that looks at Russia's interference into the 2016 election.
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
Marrying Millions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches
Deadliest Catch
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea. Surrounded by death and injury, these brave men struggle to return alive from man’s oldest journey.
I'll Be Gone In The Dark
TVMA • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Documentary series based on Michelle McNamara’s account of the 1970s and 1980s serial killer dubbed "The Golden State Killer."
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Join biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, as he catches the extraordinary and supersized fish that lurk in our planet's rivers and lakes.
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
The UnXplained
TV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
The UnXplained explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Hosted by Golden Globe & Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal) each episode will feature compelling contributions from scientists, historians, witnesses and experiencers—each seeking to shed light on how the seemingly impossible actually can happen.
Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Hardcore survivalists seek to stay alive in extreme locations around the world.
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
How well do you know your neighbors? What lies behind the white picket fence? NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR explores the evil that can lurk just under the surface or in the heart of any tight-knit small town community in the US.
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
The Comedy Store
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture's great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
HBO's 31-time Emmy(R)-winning sports magazine brings you the stories in sports that can't be found anywhere else!
1000-lb Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Amy and Tammy Slaton are obese sisters in need of medical weight-loss surgery. They currently run a successful YouTube channel that has been their only source of income, because with their weight, they are barely able to move around.
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
My Strange Addiction delves into the human psyche exploring the odd things people will do to ease anxieties.
Bin Laden's Hard Drive
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Newly declassified hard drives reveal a groundbreaking look at Osama bin Laden's personal life.
Axios
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
From the media company Axios comes this news/documentary series that looks at the week ahead in politics, business and technology.
Bride Killa
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Even at its most stressful, planning a wedding can be exciting, the ceremony the pinnacle of commitment and joy, and the honeymoon a fantasy trip with a natural high. But for some women, the intensity of the bridal season brings out their latent dark side, manifesting in some of the most evil acts ever committed in Bride Killa.
RBG
PG • Documentaries, Legal • Movie (2018)
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women.
My Feet Are Killing Me
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Patients of Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent undergo surgery to have their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever.
What on Earth?
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Some images caught by satellites in space defy explanation: massive tsunamis that disappear, a sinister blood-red lake in war-torn Baghdad and a whirlpool in the ocean the size of a state asking experts, analysing the sites on the ground 'What on Earth'
Outcry
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice. Few people experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year in Leander, Texas. That all changed when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. But a groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution's tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction.
Murder in Paradise
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Vacation in paradise, or is it? MURDER IN PARADISE is a mystery series where dream getaways are torn apart by a horrific murder. Were victims the random targets of a brutal stranger or the focused objects of premeditated evil?
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The MythBusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, two special effects experts with more than 30 years of experience, methodically set out to bust urban legends.
Street Outlaws
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Oklahoma City is home to one of the largest undercover street racing rings in America. From a 1969 Chevy Nova to a race-ready farm truck, the vehicles come in all shapes and sizes and have one thing in common – the need for speed. The drivers will risk everything and do anything to make the top 10 “list” of the fastest cars. If you’re not on the list, you don’t matter.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms, without parole, who are now seeking resentencing on the heels of a recent United States Supreme Court ruling.
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.
VICE
TVMA • Documentaries, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)
The Emmy-winning documentary series comes to SHOWTIME, delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and beyond, and tackling untold and complex geopolitical stories from all corners of the globe.
Cults and Extreme Belief
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Journalist Elizabeth Vargas, alongside former members of controversial organizations, goes on a search to uncover how these sects use their influence to prey upon people's desperation to create powerful and often destructive belief systems.
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
Murder in the Bayou
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Based on a best-selling book, this five-part true crime docu-series investigates the unsolved murders of 8 women whose bodies were discovered in drainage canals and on desolate back roads in and around Jennings, Louisiana. In examining the lives of the young victims, the series uncovers secrets of this troubled town. These discoveries lead to even more shocking accusations by victims’ relatives and friends of corruption, bad actors and institutional injustices that have left the town still searching for truth.
