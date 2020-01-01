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Documentary

TV for You
1000-lb Sisters1000-lb Sisters
Amy and Tammy Slaton are obese sisters in need of medical weight-loss surgery. They currently run a successful YouTube channel that has been their only source of income, because with their weight, they are barely able to move around.
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Evil Lives HereEvil Lives Here
People recount their harrowing true stories about living side-by-side with sociopathic friends or family who go on to commit heinous crimes. Many are at first fooled into thinking these sly charmers are good and kind, but signs soon come to light that these loved ones are truly evil at heart.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
9/11: One Day in America9/11: One Day in America
9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower to the last survivors being rescued from the rubble.
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
AloneAlone
Hardcore survivalists seek to stay alive in extreme locations around the world.
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
90 Day: The Last Resort90 Day: The Last Resort
Desperate 90 Day couples who have reached their relationship breaking points head to a paradise resort for a group couples retreat. With everything on the line, each couple will have to decide if they will stay together or move on alone.
TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Contraband: Seized at the BorderContraband: Seized at the Border
Almost 2,000 miles of river separates Texas and Mexico, creating one of the most notorious borders in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people cross between the two countries daily, and those trying to smuggle something into America are hidden among the legitimate travelers. Ten thousand officers of Customs and Border Protection are tasked with policing the bridges spanning the Rio Grande River.
TV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Deadliest CatchDeadliest Catch
Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea. Surrounded by death and injury, these brave men struggle to return alive from man’s oldest journey.
TVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryCasey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Food ParadiseFood Paradise
Fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels and souvenirs, and we've compiled all the must-see spots across America to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We're serving up hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most-mouthwatering and decadent meals. We're talking lip-smacking pizza, tasty deli entrees, boat loads of bacon, fresh seafood, finger-licking deep-fried dishes -- and that's only the beginning!
TVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryJodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery
Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, An American Murder Mystery takes a look at the Jodi Arias saga. Media outlets worldwide focused on this Mesa, Arizona, case of a beautiful amateur photographer who falls for a successful businessman. The sins of wrath, lust, gluttony and pride, result in cold-blooded murder.
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
America's Backyard GoldAmerica's Backyard Gold
Since the earliest gold rushes, there's no better time than the present to hunt for gold. Recent storms and floods have uncovered fresh deposits across the United States, and gold is at its highest price ever. An estimated $3 trillion of gold is still undiscovered in America, and master miner Dave Turin wants to show you how to find it. From the Dakotas to Georgia and Montana to California, modern miners don't need heavy equipment or expensive investments -- they just need to know where and how to look!
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
120 Hours Behind Bars120 Hours Behind Bars
Over five intense days, 120 Hours Behind Bars delivers an unfiltered look inside America's toughest jails -- where officers are outnumbered, cellblocks are overcrowded, and violence erupts without warning.
TV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysterySusan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.
TV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of EvilOJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil
Never-before-seen footage from O.J. Simpson’s prank show reveals how a volatile comeback attempt unraveled. Mounting tension, uneasy encounters, and behind-the-scenes truths test the ethical boundaries of America’s media machine.
TV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hail Satan?R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Seeing America with Megan RapinoeTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Live
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
Upcoming
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
Habla MasTVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Episode (2007)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
Habla MasTVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Episode (2007)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
ArchitectonG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Kokomo CityR • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the AbyssTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Episode (2021)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
American Dream / American KnightmareTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
ArchitectonG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Kokomo CityR • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the MainstreamTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2005)
Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the AbyssTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Episode (2021)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
American Dream / American KnightmareTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
StandTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2010)
Marc by SofiaPG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is PossibleTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Welcome to TopekaTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
NYC Point GodsTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
Person of InterestTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
StandTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Marc by SofiaPG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
The Latino List: Volume TwoTV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2012)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is PossibleTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Unbreakable Tatiana SuarezTV14 • Documentaries, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2024)
Beware the SlendermanTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Welcome to TopekaTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
NYC Point GodsTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
KickbackTVMA • Documentaries, Soccer • Movie (2022)
Person of InterestTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
Music Documentaries
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
AmyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
The Remix: Hip Hop X FashionTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
SherylMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration ConcertNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Leopards Take Manhattan: The Little Band That RoaredTVG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
The Music in Me: A Family SpecialTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2007)
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons EventTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
You're Watching Video Music BoxTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Hitsville: The Making of MotownTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
One to One: John & YokoTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the WorldTVMA • Music, News • TV Series (2025)
Nothing ComparesMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 BarsMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Miles to Go Before I SleepTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Luther: Never Too MuchTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
The Return of Tanya TuckerR • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Love To Love You, Donna SummerTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Menudo: Forever YoungTVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2022)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Little Richard: I Am EverythingTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Top Ten MonksTVG • Music, Religion & Spirituality • Movie (2010)
The Weeknd: Live at Sofi StadiumTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken HeartTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Song of ParklandTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
TinaTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
On My Way with Irina RimesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2022)
How They Got OverTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Kurt Cobain: Montage of HeckTVMA • Drama, Music • Movie (2015)
Saving My TomorrowTVG • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Monterey PopTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1968)
Stevie Van Zandt: DiscipleTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular MusicTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High SchoolTVPG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron CarterTV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryPG-13 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom CountryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
CamdenMusic, International • TV Series (2024)
Thank You, Goodnight - The Bon Jovi StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2024)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
The Stones and Brian JonesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
The Latin Music Revolution: A Soul of a Nation PresentationLatino, Music • TV Series (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
Nature
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
MonsterQuest: Feline BeastsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Monsters of GodTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Thresher Shark: Stun to KillTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Great White HighwayTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Sharkzilla Takes New YorkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Secrets of the Great White KillTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
How to Train a Great WhiteTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
What Shark Attacked?TV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Alien Sharks: Untamed AmericaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Expedition Unknown: Shark SecretsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Chum Island: Catching a KillerTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Jaws vs. OrcaTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Jurassic SharksTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Biggest Mako on EarthTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
House of SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Bull Shark Dinner BellTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Invasion of the Mega SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Air Jaws: Red, White, and BreachTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
K-Pop Shark HeroesTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • Movie (2026)
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Great White GauntletTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Sharks: Reef RivalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Shark vs. Giant CrocTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Shark Island ShowdownTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Attack of the Samurai SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie GregoryTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2026)
World's Biggest MakoTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Unleashing HopeNot Rated • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2025)
Building GiantsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Dolphins Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Malawi Wildlife RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Deep Dive North AmericaAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Artemis II: To the Moon and BackTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
AsiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
My Best Friend's An AnimalTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
DC Air Disaster: Final Minutes RevealedTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • Movie (2025)
Secrets in the SandTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2024)
Vantara: Sanctuary StoriesTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Fatal EngineeringTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
MonsterQuest: Chasing BigfootTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
MonsterQuest: Predators of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Work on the Wild SideTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Destruction DecodedTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
Modern Warfare 2.0TVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
The Last Rhinos: A New HopeTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
MammalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Cub CampTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
The Snake CatcherTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Greatest Mysteries EverTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Battle for Shark MountainTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Attack of the Devil SharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Bull Shark ShowdownTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Florida's Death BeachTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Great White Reign of TerrorTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
FrankensharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Caught! Sharks Strike BackTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
New on Hulu
Whoa FactorTVG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Miller Night FootballTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
Decades In SportsTV-EX • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The Swan: Behind the MirrorTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
We Belong Here: The Story of Team DreamTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus DeiTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie (with ASL)TVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Setting The TempoDocumentaries, Sports • TV Series (2026)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Jaclyn SmithTVPG • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2026)
JAŸ-Z In 8TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Capturing the FriedmansTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2003)
La Verdadera Matryoshka: A Karime Pindter DocumentaryDocumentaries • Movie (2026)
The Pandemic ProphetTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
A Killer StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
Band of Brothers: LegacyTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of EvilTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPNSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Jane Andrews: The Duchess and the Killer - A Special Edition of 20/20Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
First. Forever. A WLL Championship Mini MovieSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
That's Dancing!G • Documentaries • Movie (1985)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesPG • Kids, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Tucker: The Man and His DreamPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (1988)
Gang War OsloTVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
How to Catch a DirtbagTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Paranormal StateTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
Popular
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
90 Day: The Last ResortTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
1000-lb SistersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Evil Lives HereTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
9/11: One Day in AmericaTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Seeing America with Megan RapinoeTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
120 Hours Behind BarsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Hail Satan?R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of EvilTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Contraband: Seized at the BorderTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Most Extreme HumansTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2026)
9/11 ReunitedTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Contraband CaptureTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Lost Women of AlaskaTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
On the Case with Paula ZahnTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Expedition BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Mysteries of the AbandonedTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
House of Horrors: KidnappedTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
Wild CrimeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
Couples TherapyTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Live PD: Police PatrolTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2017)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Magic City: An American FantasyTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
Hometown Homicide: Local MysteriesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Married to EvilTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Hollywood DemonsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Celebrity Crime SceneTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Fear Thy NeighborTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Very Scary PeopleTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Sleeping With a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Welcome to WrexhamTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
9/11: Escape From the TowersTVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Paranormal StateTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
A-Z
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
100 Foot WaveTVMA • Surfing, Sports • TV Series (2021)
1000% Me: Growing Up MixedTVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
1000-lb SistersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
101 Fast Foods that Changed the WorldDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2013)
120 Hours Behind BarsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
12th & DelawareTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2010)
15 Minutes of ShameTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
15: A Quinceañera StoryTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
16 Days of GloryG • Documentaries, Olympics • Movie (1986)
16 ShotsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The 1619 ProjectTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
1968TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The 1990s: The Deadliest DecadeTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The 2000sTVMA • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The 2010sTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
2023 Wimbledon Official FilmSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
2024 Stanley Cup Championship FilmSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
2025 Stanley Cup Championship: Florida PanthersSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
26.2 To LifeTVG • Documentaries, Marathon • TV Series (2024)
2nd ChanceDocumentaries • Movie (2022)
The 3 Knockdown RuleUnknown • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2020)
30 for 30TVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
30 for 30 ShortsTVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
30 for 30: Soccer StoriesSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
33 Photos from the GhettoTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
37 WordsUnknown • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
38 at the GardenTV14 • Documentaries, Basketball • Movie (2022)
4 Little GirlsTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1997)
40 Years a PrisonerTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
41TVG • Political, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
The 44th President: In His Own WordsTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
4x20: Quick HitsTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
5 American Handguns--5 American KidsTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (1995)
5-Minute StoriesTVG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. KrausTVPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2013)
537 VotesTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
6000-LB. SharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
7 Deadly SinsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
9/11 ReunitedTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
9/11: Escape From the TowersTVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
9/11: One Day in AmericaTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before the 90 DaysTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
90 Day: The Last ResortTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
The A List: 15 Stories from Asian and Pacific DiasporasTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of PopMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of BristolDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Abandoned WatersTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Abortion: Desperate ChoicesTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (1992)
Abortion: Stories Women TellTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
About FaceTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
About Face: Supermodels Then and NowTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Abraham LincolnTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
ActionTVMA • Sports, Gambling • TV Series (2019)
Active Shooter: America Under FireTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Adam Devine's Secret Shark LairTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
AddictionTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Adnan Syed: OverturnedTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
AdrienneTVMA • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2021)
AfricaTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Africa Earth's Wild HomeTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
After InnocenceTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2005)
After JackieTV14 • Baseball, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
After the BiteTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2023)
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake NewsTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)

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