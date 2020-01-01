America's Backyard Gold

Since the earliest gold rushes, there's no better time than the present to hunt for gold. Recent storms and floods have uncovered fresh deposits across the United States, and gold is at its highest price ever. An estimated $3 trillion of gold is still undiscovered in America, and master miner Dave Turin wants to show you how to find it. From the Dakotas to Georgia and Montana to California, modern miners don't need heavy equipment or expensive investments -- they just need to know where and how to look!