Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream

The history of 6 landmark cult films - "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", "Eraserhead", "Pink Flamingos", "Night Of The Living Dead" and more - is told through clips and director interviews. A Starz Originals Production.more

The history of 6 landmark cult films - "The Rocky Horror Picture ...More

Director: Stuart Samuels

TV14DocumentariesMovie2005
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About this Movie

Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream

The history of 6 landmark cult films - "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", "Eraserhead", "Pink Flamingos", "Night Of The Living Dead" and more - is told through clips and director interviews. A Starz Originals Production.

Director: Stuart Samuels

TV14DocumentariesMovie2005
  • hd

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