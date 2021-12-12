1 season available (4 episodes)

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder TapesKen and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes

Glamorous couple Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka fall in love and marry, but they become the most notorious killers in Canadian history after murdering three schoolgirls. Homolka escapes justice by cutting "a deal with the devil."more

Glamorous couple Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka fall in love and...More

Starring: Paul BernardoKarla Homolka

TVMADocumentariesCrimeCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2021
  • hd

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes

Glamorous couple Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka fall in love and marry, but they become the most notorious killers in Canadian history after murdering three schoolgirls. Homolka escapes justice by cutting "a deal with the devil."

Starring: Paul BernardoKarla Homolka

TVMADocumentariesCrimeCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2021
  • hd

