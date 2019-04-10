6 seasons available (60 episodes)

Dark Side of the RingDark Side of the Ring

Professional wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in two worlds and balance their in-ring characters with real life. This series examines these complex intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling's dark and untold history.more

Professional wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in ...More

Starring: Chris Jericho

TVMAPro WrestlingSportsDocumentariesWrestlingTV Series2019
  • hd

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About this Show

Dark Side of the Ring

Professional wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in two worlds and balance their in-ring characters with real life. This series examines these complex intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling's dark and untold history.

Starring: Chris Jericho

TVMAPro WrestlingSportsDocumentariesWrestlingTV Series2019
  • hd

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